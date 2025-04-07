100 things to do before graduation

By
Contributing Writers
-
The U statue in the center of Coral Gables campus.
  1. Pick up a copy of The Miami Hurricane
  2. Memorize the Alma Mater
  3. Attend Pancakes with Pat
  4. Watch a movie at the Cosford Cinema
  5. Grab lunch with friends on “Market Wednesday”
  6. Win Rathskeller trivia
  7. Attend Drag Out
  8. Go to ’Canes Take Flight during orientation week
  9. Get at least 10 free T-shirts on campus
  10. Chill in a hammock
  11. Take a selfie with Sebastian the Ibis
  12. Take a picture at the U statue on your first day of class
  13. Jump off the diving board at the UC pool
  14. Tan at the Lakeside volleyball courts
  15. Go to a Pilates class
  16. Spend way too much money at the bookstore
  17. Take the shuttle to the Rosenstiel campus
  18. Rent paddleboards from Outdoor Adventures
  19. Go to a Frost School of Music performance
  20.  Win a game at ’Canes Carnival
  21. See a manatee on campus
  22. Get quoted in a TMH story
  23. Read a copy of Distraction Magazine
  24. Take your senior portrait for the Ibis Yearbook
  25. Get interviewed by UMTV
  26. Watch an Off The Wire live show
  27. Take salsa lessons
  28. Watch a show at The Ring Theatre
  29. Pull an all-nighter in “Club Richter”
  30. Study in the Arboretum
  31. Go to the dining hall for late-night dining
  32. Get a bowl at Corner Deli
  33. Get stuck in the rain without an umbrella
  34. Wish a tour guide happy birthday
  35. Miss class to get freebies from a pop-up
  36. Go to class late because you were waiting for your Starbucks
  37. Sip on a a Mark Light shake during a baseball game
  38. Throw up the U on the Watsco jumbotron during a basketball game
  39. Go to Tallahassee for a football game
  40. Go to a Homecoming concert
  41. Watch the boat burning on Lake Osceola
  42. Get chased by a duck on campus
  43. Try to pet a campus cat
  44. Sing a song at Rat Karaoke
  45. Get free condoms on campus
  46. Get featured on @RedCupMiami
  47. Get into an Uber in a bikini
  48. Bring your parents to a frat tailgate over FamilyWeekend
  49. Take a souvenir from a frat house
  50. Walk past a campus tour in a bikini
  51. Learn to DJ
  52. Get behind a DJ booth
  53. Survive a Mahoney-Pearson dryer fire
  54. Fight for your life in the housing portal
  55. Fall asleep on the bus back from Hard Rock
  56. Dine out during Miami Spice
  57. Attend the Coconut Grove Art Festival
  58. Get a book at the Miami Book Fair
  59. Attend the F1 Miami Grand Prix
  60. Watch a match at the Miami Open
  61. Go to drag brunch at Palace
  62. Go to Key West for Fantasy Fest
  63. Attend Ultra Music Festival
  64. Attend III Points
  65. Drink around the world at Epcot
  66. Go on a yacht/boat
  67. Watch the sunrise at Club Space
  68. Go to Sandbar
  69. Sing karaoke at Barracudas
  70. Get a pitcher at the Rat
  71. Place bets at Hard Rock
  72. Go line dancing at Round Up
  73. Head to Monty’s for happy hour
  74. Take a mirror pic in the Sexy Fish bathroom
  75. Complete a “perfect week” at The Rat
  76. Go to an Art Basel event
  77. Snack on a Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon roll
  78. Take pictures at Matheson Hammock Park
  79. Visit South Beach
  80. Shop on Lincoln Road
  81. Visit Calle Ocho
  82. Take the metrorail to Brickell
  83. Go to the Frost Museum of Science
  84. Do an airboat tour of the Everglades
  85. Go snorkeling in the keys
  86. Eat at Versailles
  87. Get a funky flavor at Salt & Straw
  88. Get a Pub Sub
  89. Eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant
  90. Buy a book at Books & Books
  91. Catch a fish in Lake Osceola
  92. Drink out of a coconut
  93. Find a celebrity on campus
  94. Get involved with a student organization
  95. Have your flight delayed at Miami International Airport
  96. Pay over $100 for an Uber ride
  97. Walk 10k steps because the Uber was too expensive
  98. Make a freshman get you Corner Deli with their meal swipes
  99. Buy jewelry from that one guy on campus
  100. Graduate!