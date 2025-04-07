100 things to do before graduation

- Pick up a copy of The Miami Hurricane
- Memorize the Alma Mater
- Attend Pancakes with Pat
- Watch a movie at the Cosford Cinema
- Grab lunch with friends on “Market Wednesday”
- Win Rathskeller trivia
- Attend Drag Out
- Go to ’Canes Take Flight during orientation week
- Get at least 10 free T-shirts on campus
- Chill in a hammock
- Take a selfie with Sebastian the Ibis
- Take a picture at the U statue on your first day of class
- Jump off the diving board at the UC pool
- Tan at the Lakeside volleyball courts
- Go to a Pilates class
- Spend way too much money at the bookstore
- Take the shuttle to the Rosenstiel campus
- Rent paddleboards from Outdoor Adventures
- Go to a Frost School of Music performance
- Win a game at ’Canes Carnival
- See a manatee on campus
- Get quoted in a TMH story
- Read a copy of Distraction Magazine
- Take your senior portrait for the Ibis Yearbook
- Get interviewed by UMTV
- Watch an Off The Wire live show
- Take salsa lessons
- Watch a show at The Ring Theatre
- Pull an all-nighter in “Club Richter”
- Study in the Arboretum
- Go to the dining hall for late-night dining
- Get a bowl at Corner Deli
- Get stuck in the rain without an umbrella
- Wish a tour guide happy birthday
- Miss class to get freebies from a pop-up
- Go to class late because you were waiting for your Starbucks
- Sip on a a Mark Light shake during a baseball game
- Throw up the U on the Watsco jumbotron during a basketball game
- Go to Tallahassee for a football game
- Go to a Homecoming concert
- Watch the boat burning on Lake Osceola
- Get chased by a duck on campus
- Try to pet a campus cat
- Sing a song at Rat Karaoke
- Get free condoms on campus
- Get featured on @RedCupMiami
- Get into an Uber in a bikini
- Bring your parents to a frat tailgate over FamilyWeekend
- Take a souvenir from a frat house
- Walk past a campus tour in a bikini
- Learn to DJ
- Get behind a DJ booth
- Survive a Mahoney-Pearson dryer fire
- Fight for your life in the housing portal
- Fall asleep on the bus back from Hard Rock
- Dine out during Miami Spice
- Attend the Coconut Grove Art Festival
- Get a book at the Miami Book Fair
- Attend the F1 Miami Grand Prix
- Watch a match at the Miami Open
- Go to drag brunch at Palace
- Go to Key West for Fantasy Fest
- Attend Ultra Music Festival
- Attend III Points
- Drink around the world at Epcot
- Go on a yacht/boat
- Watch the sunrise at Club Space
- Go to Sandbar
- Sing karaoke at Barracudas
- Get a pitcher at the Rat
- Place bets at Hard Rock
- Go line dancing at Round Up
- Head to Monty’s for happy hour
- Take a mirror pic in the Sexy Fish bathroom
- Complete a “perfect week” at The Rat
- Go to an Art Basel event
- Snack on a Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon roll
- Take pictures at Matheson Hammock Park
- Visit South Beach
- Shop on Lincoln Road
- Visit Calle Ocho
- Take the metrorail to Brickell
- Go to the Frost Museum of Science
- Do an airboat tour of the Everglades
- Go snorkeling in the keys
- Eat at Versailles
- Get a funky flavor at Salt & Straw
- Get a Pub Sub
- Eat at a Michelin-starred restaurant
- Buy a book at Books & Books
- Catch a fish in Lake Osceola
- Drink out of a coconut
- Find a celebrity on campus
- Get involved with a student organization
- Have your flight delayed at Miami International Airport
- Pay over $100 for an Uber ride
- Walk 10k steps because the Uber was too expensive
- Make a freshman get you Corner Deli with their meal swipes
- Buy jewelry from that one guy on campus
- Graduate!
