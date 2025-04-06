Miami rowing competes in local Miami International Regatta

The UM rowing team competed this past Saturday in the Miami International Regatta, located at the Miami Marine Stadium. The Hurricanes competed in two races during the event: women’s collegiate four and women’s collegiate eight. In both races, they competed against the Nova Southeastern Sharks. The ’Canes collegiate four boat came in first for their race, and the collegiate eight boat came in second for theirs.

For their collegiate eight boat, the Hurricanes had the following lineup: Captain: Jennifer DeSantis (freshman) 8: McKenzie Eason (freshman) 7: Krista Jackson (freshman) 6: Anna Cristina Tirado (freshman) 5: Reese Leahy (freshman) 4: Fleming Burkert (freshman) 3: Kaitlyn Jorgensen (freshman) 2: Julia Newman (freshman) 1: Yara Bhaloo (freshman). The all-freshmen boat finished with a time of 5:13.637, less than a second behind Nova Southeastern’s winning time of 5:12.787.

As for the collegiate four boat, UM had the lineup: C: Pietra Amor (freshman) 4: Lauren Bricca (senior) 3: Layna Hopper (freshman) 2: Madelyn Moline (freshman) 1: Camila Banciella (freshman). The ’Canes finished first with a time of 6:03.569, destroying the Sharks’ time of 6:12.772.

The Hurricanes will next be competing at the Big Ten Invitational in Sarasota, Fla. from April 18–19.