Heroic at home: Miami Men’s Tennis completes undefeated home season

The Miami men’s tennis team headed into their final home match of the season with a chance at an impressive feat: an undefeated home season. The ’Canes had won their last 12 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center and only needed one more to complete the feat, but Notre Dame was standing in their way.

With all the pressure of securing a historic feat, the No. 33 Miami Hurricanes defeated the No. 55 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-2 to secure their undefeated home season.

But it didn’t start off well for Miami (13-8, 6-6 ACC) as they lost the doubles point to Notre Dame (13-13, 1-11 ACC).

The ’Cane pair of Medhi Sadaoui and Jules Garot fell 6-2 to Luis Llorens Saracho and Peter Nad, but No. 72 Martin Katz and Antonio Prat ensured the point would go to the third set with a dominant 6-1 win over No. 68 Sebastian Dominko and Chase Thompson. But in that third set the Irish would prevail to take the doubles point as Nacho Serra Sanchez and Leonardo Dal Boni then fell 6-4 to Jameson Corsillo and Yu Zhang.

The Hurricanes immediately fought back in singles play and took a 2-1 lead after No. 24 Katz defeated No. 18 Dominko 6-4, 6-0, and Sanchez took a 6-2, 6-2 win on court three over Thompson.

Notre Dame then tied the match as Garot fell 6-4, 7-5 to Kyran Magimay, but Antonio Prat returned the ’Cane lead with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Zhang.

Therefore it all came down to Dal Boni to defeat Notre Dame’s Nad to secure the win. And in poetic fashion it went down to the wire with all three sets as Dal Boni came out victorious 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-5), securing both the Hurricane win and undefeated home season.

It’s a tale of two sides for the Hurricanes. Despite the home heroics en route to an undefeated home record, Miami remains winless on the road this year.

The Hurricanes will travel to Tallahassee to take on their rival Florida State Seminoles for their final match of the season. An opportunity to end the year on a high note for the ’Canes.

Singles competition

1. #24 Martin Katz (UM) def. #18 Sebastian Dominko (ND) 6-4, 6-0

2. Antonio Prat (UM) def. Yu Zhang (ND) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

3. Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) def. Chase Thompson (ND) 6-2, 6-2

4. Mehdi Sadaoui (UM) vs. Luis Llorens Saracho (ND) 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 5-5, unfinished

5. Leonardo Dal Boni (UM) def. Peter Nad (ND) 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-5) 6. Kyran Magimay (ND) def. Jules Garot (UM) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. #72 Martin Katz/Antonio Prat (UM) def. #68 Sebastian Dominko/Chase Thompson (ND) 6-1 2. Jameson Corsillo/Yu Zhang (ND) def. Leonardo Dal Boni/Nacho Serra Sanchez (UM) 6-4

3. Luis Llorens Saracho/Peter Nad (ND) def. Mehdi Sadaoui/Jules Garot (UM) 6-1