Ward among ‘Canes who shined in highly-anticipated Miami Football pro day

On Monday, hundreds of reporters, scouts, and players packed into the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility, with eyes on 20 Miami Hurricane athletes with hopes of playing football at the highest level.

This was different from normal pro days in Coral Gables, as the football world tuned in to watch Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is currently the odds-on favorite of being the top pick in the 2025 draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Tennessee Titans, holders of the first overall pick, watched the senior signal caller intensely, as they had their eyes set on drafting the West Columbia, Texas native.

At around 5 p.m. with the NFL and ACC networks watching, Ward threw for scouts to watch. During his pro day, the football world was in shock watching the Miami quarterback throw, something that Hurricane fans have conditioned themselves to see over the course of his 4,313 yard, 39-touchdown season.

One throw set social media ablaze. Ward rolled to his left, backpedaled towards the sidelined and threw an effortless 60 yard heave to senior receiver Xavier Restrepo. While it was just another day at the office for Ward, he believes he has solidified the top draft spot in 2025.

“I’m solidifying it. I’m your guy,” Ward told reporters what he said to the Titans brass as they watched him from afar.

Other Hurricane players voiced their support for Cam, believing Ward is deserving of the first overall pick.

“I think you’d be crazy not to pick [Ward],” senior receiver Jacolby George said.

Ward is projected to be the first Miami Hurricane to be drafted in the first round since Jaelan Phillips in 2021 and the first Hurricane to be drafted first overall since Russell Maryland was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1991. The only other quarterback from Miami to be drafted first overall was Vinny Testaverde in 1987.

Apart from Ward, other Hurricane athletes looked to improve their draft stock. Miami kicker Andy Borregales began the UM pro day by lacing a 65-yard field goal right down the middle, wowing the scouts and players in Coral Gables.

Borregales told reporters on Monday that several teams have talked to him, including the hometown Miami Dolphins.

Borregales finished his career going 183-184 from 20 yards out. He is Miami’s all-time leader in points with 405 and the second most field goals made in Hurricane history with 74, trailing Michael Badgely, who had 77.

Another must-watch player in Coral Gables on Monday was Restrepo. The Fort Lauderdale native finished his UM career as the all-time leader in catches and receiving yards, with 200 and 2844, respectively.

During his pro day, Restrepo ran slower than usual, clocking in at an unofficial 4.76 and 4.83. The senior receiver attributed his 40-yard dash time to hamstring tightness.

“During warm ups yesterday before the 40, my right hamstring tightened up on me and prohibited me to opening up and running my fastest,” Restrepo said on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “The reason I still ran is because for 2 straight weeks I consistently hit 4.53-4.58 laser in training and thought I could still pull it off. I did everything just because it’s in my blood to compete.”

Restrepo is still in good standing among college wide receivers entering the NFL draft. According to CBS Sports, Restrepo is ranked 14th among wide receivers.

20 Miami Hurricanes will have a chance for their names to be called in Green Bay this year, with the best class in years. The NFL draft will take place April 24-26. The first round will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2-3 will happen on Friday, April 25 and the remaining four rounds will commence on Saturday, April 26.