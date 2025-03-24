Miami Beach isn’t getting back together with spring break

Miami Beach launched its second anti-spring-break campaign in an effort to transform the city’s reputation as a party scene and prevent violence and safety issues.

The reality-TV-themed video titled “Spring Break Reality Check,” which now has an estimated 100 million social media impressions, shows how unwelcome raucous spring breakers are.

The video follows a group of young people as what they had hoped would be the “best spring break ever” crashes and burns due to several restrictions and violations.

“I’m so sick of crying!” said one member of the crew after a midnight curfew ruined a night out.

The concluding message is that the show is fake, but the rules are real.

This campaign follows last year’s viral ad, called “Breaking Up with Spring Break,” which delivered the same message.

“Miami Beach will once again impose tough measures in March to reinforce the message that the city is not interested in being a spring break party destination … Lawless behavior and violence will not be tolerated,” says Miami Beach’s website.

It goes on to describe all restrictions: $100 parking fees for nonresidents; DUI checkpoints after dusk; heightened police presence; midnight curfews; no coolers, tents or loud music on the beach; restricted beach access and more.

“The list is long and deliberately daunting,” Aaron Leibowitz wrote for The Miami Herald.

Produced by the prominent ad agency VML, the ad campaign has stirred much online buzz, both supportive and critical.

One resident was not a fan of the costly marketing.

“$425,000 to produce this video after $250,000 last year? Miami Beach taxpayers are the ones getting played,” said @alexdiprato on X.

Some business owners raised concerns about the economic sustainability of such a policy in a tourist town. Black community leaders also expressed that the crackdown evokes Miami Beach’s long and painful history of discrimination and efforts to exclude black people.

“We want to be remembered for the great and wonderful destination we are, welcoming to all.” said Stephen Hunter Johnson, an attorney and member of Miami-Dade’s Black Affairs Advisory Board. “We don’t want to harken back to our days of requiring a card for Black people to get on the Beach.”

On the other hand, many residents applauded the city’s efforts.

“Miami welcomes tourists to our paradise, but those that seek lawlessness and chaos can go elsewhere,” @odetosense said on X.

Two fatal shootings during spring break in 2023 left two men dead and several others injured. A second incident on March 19 in South Beach made global headlines when a man was fatally shot at close range on a busy sidewalk. A disturbing video of the altercation shows the crowd scattering at the sound of gunshots.

“Perfect reminder that we are DONE with all the craziness. Last year was flawless – didn’t even know spring break had arrived. Let’s do it once again,” said @monroemann on X.

Miami Beach Mayor Steve Meiner concurs.

“Last year’s spring break was a success at any level you measure it. We had zero fatalities, zero shootings, zero stampedes, the majority of our businesses did very well and actually thanked us for the measures we took,” Meiner said of 2024’s spring break.

Other social media commentators were simply impressed by the video itself.

“Whoever conceptualized this campaign deserves a raise. Immediately!” @jessicanjordan_ said on Instagram.

“This is fantastic! Bravo Miami Beach we love you,” @thingstodoinmiami said on Instagram.

“Now I need this show to be real [because] I’m so invested,” @barbarasolorzanoo said on Instagram.

The advertisement can be found on the City of Miami Beach’s Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.