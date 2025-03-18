3 ’Canes punch their tickets to the NCAA Championships 

During their final chance at the Zone B qualifying meet, three Miami divers qualified for the NCAA Championships, while three swimmers qualified at the ACC Championships.

After an impressive run at ACCs, diver Max Flory qualified in all three events for NCAA’s at the Zone B meet, including the 1-meter springboard, 3-meter springboard and platform.

Flory earned the “Most Valuable Player” award after securing the silver medal in the 1-meter at ACCs, with a score of 400.50, just behind Stanford’s Jack Ryan. In addition to Flory’s success in the 1-meter, he was the top finisher of the preliminary round in the 10-meter.

Additionally, women divers Chiara Pellacani and Mia Vallée qualified for both springboard events at the Zone B meet.

At ACCs, Pellacani, a former two-time Olympian and Italian national diver, took gold in the 3-meter dive with a score of 403.15, making it her first time becoming a conference champion.

Pellacani earned bronze earlier in the week in the 1-meter along with Vallée, who also earned bronze with a score of 367.20. Vallée finished in the top eight, securing her spot in the finals.

As for the Zone B qualifying meet, Vallée and Pallacani finished in the top four for the 1-meter. Vallée finished fourth in the 3-meter, and Pallacani clinched the seventh-place spot to make the cut.

On the swimming side, freshman Simone Moll, senior Giulia Carvalho and sophomore Ashlyn Massey, all of whom qualified at ACC’s, will join the three divers for the NCAA Championships. Moll punched her ticket into the finals after finishing in eighth place with a time of 59.79 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Carvalho set a new school record for the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 21.69. Not only did she set the freestyle record, but she also set a new school record for the 100 fly with a time of 50.9 at ACCs.

Miami swim and dive is heading to NCAAs, which will be held at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way, Wash. from Wednesday, March 19 to Saturday, March 22.