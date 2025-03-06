Spring practice begins and the Hurricanes have a ‘chip on their shoulder’ going into the new season

The Miami Hurricanes stumbled into a disappointing finish to their 2024 season, but as they head into spring practice, they’re using the losses to fuel them. Miami finished this past season overall `10-3 and closed with a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop Tart Bowl. Now the beginning of spring practice brings a chance to refine and rebuild, strengthening their championship aspirations.

“We definitely have a chip on my shoulder,” running back Mark Fletcher Jr. said. ”We were so close, being right there. But the margin for error is very small … We have to prove that we can execute week-in and week-out. We’ve got no days off. We have to be locked in at all times.”

This mentality has been the driving force behind Miami’s offseason operations. Players and coaches alike recognize the need for improvement, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive struggles last season led to a shake-up in the coaching staff. Corey Hetherman has formally replaced Lance Guirdy as defensive coordinator. He is joined by new defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge, defensive tackles coach Damione Lewis and safeties coach Will Harris. A common goal among these coaches is to connect with their players on a deeper level and strengthen the communication amongst the defense.

Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe is already noticing a shift.

“Coach Hetherman brings the energy every day,” Bissainthe said. Emphasizing being fast and I’m looking forward to working with him a little more during the season.”

This team is joined by even more new faces. After the graduation of quarterback Cam Ward, ’Canes fans are hungry for a new quarterback who can fulfill their expectations. Enter Georgia transfer Carson Beck, a promising player who entered the transfer portal to Miami at the turn of the year after a season-ending elbow injury that has still left him unable to play.

While Beck remains sidelined, head coach Mario Cristobal confirmed he is expected to resume playing by the end of the spring season.

During practice, Beck has remained engaged. He has been seen on the sidelines during practice, speaking with coaches, observing practice and supporting his teammates. He’s shown his ability to participate in being a part of the team despite his injury, and he even has connected with some over the love of cars. His presence alone gives a boost to the team.

A lot of turnover on a team brings new challenges with communication and connection, but it can also bring fresh talent, and Miami is seeing a competitive group of new talent with their freshman players. While these young players are still coming into their role, they have exemplified their willingness to learn to their coaches.

Players such as Hayden Lowe, Donta Simpson and Demetrius Campbell arrive at the field at 6 am and stay to ask questions late at night.

“We always stressed technique, fundamentals, culture. And we always coach effort, toughness, and discipline, communication, you name it, we run and sing up off the ground,” Cristobal sad. “But the most, maybe the most important and the hardest thing we pushed today was teaching our team how to work.”