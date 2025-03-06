Sick of mold: Students demand action for health and safety in Mahoney-Pearson Residential Colleges

Residents of Mahoney and Pearson Residential Colleges are growing sick of the dust, debris and mildew found in their nearly 70-year-old rooms, which is a persistent issue in Miami’s humid climate.

Elena Faz Garza, a freshman living in Mahoney Residential College, says that she was hospitalized after prolonged inhalation of debris from the air vent located next to her bed.

“The particles got stuck to the mucus in my lungs and grew, and I had minimal lung capacity. I could not breathe,” she said. “I missed a month of classes and had really bad pneumonia. And now I have asthma.”

Garza said it was not until she was hospitalized and her parents demanded service that the school took action. Once her air vent was cleaned and the filter was replaced, her health issues disappeared.

Garza expressed frustration about her concerns not being taken seriously by UM officials from the beginning.

“It’s something that could have totally been prevented if it had been addressed the first time I brought it up,” she said.

Garza is not alone. Sage Jackson, a freshman living in Mahoney, says that her mold allergy worsened the moment she arrived on campus.

“The first few weeks here, my eyes were puffy, I couldn’t breathe, I was sneezing and my nose was running,” she said. “I know there is so much mold in the bathrooms because every time I shower I uncontrollably sneeze and my eyes get itchy.”

According to the University of Miami’s Housing and Residential Life website, good cleaning practices can help prevent mold, such as keeping windows closed, keeping the bathroom doors closed and keeping air vents unobstructed. It is the responsibility of residents to ensure proper cleaning of minor mold buildup that naturally occurs in Miami’s hot and humid climate.

Residents’ main concern is mold accumulation in areas beyond their control – such as air vents and ceilings – where maintenance services offer little assistance. If mold and mildew persist, HRL says that students should submit a service request and staff will “take measures to correct the problem as quickly as possible.”

Jackson says that service requests are unhelpful and do not address the underlying issue.

“I asked [Facilities and Operations] to clean the vents in the bathroom but they said they cannot do that,” Jackson said. “I can see into it and it’s disgusting. They said all they can do is change the air filter in our air conditioning vent.”

According to a report by the New York Department of Health, common signs of mold exposure include nasal congestion, eye irritation, wheezing and difficulty breathing, cough, throat irritation, skin irritation and headache. NYDH explains that humidity, like that in Miami, increases the risk of mold accumulation and stresses the importance of proper precautions to prevent and remove it.

“In all situations, the underlying moisture problem must be corrected to prevent recurring mold growth,” the NYDH report says. “Mold growth in heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems can pose building-wide problems.”

The University of Miami responded to The Hurricane’s interview requests with a statement.

“Since the start of this current academic year our Facilities Department has received several work orders for reported mold in residential buildings, primarily in bathrooms and around air conditioning units,” the University of Miami said. “There have been no confirmed cases of mold in any of these reports and in all cases mildew and/or dirt buildup due to high moisture levels were found and were addressed via established cleaning protocols.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, mildew itself is a type of mold, though less harmful than other more toxic varieties. While mildew is common in damp conditions and can contribute to minor respiratory infections, it does not pose the same serious health risks as species like black mold.

Eliezer Rosado, the Pearson Residential College senator in UM’s Student Government, echoed similar concerns for his constituents. He spoke from his own experience cleaning mold from the communal washing machines and dryers.

“I hear from other people about how this is affecting them and how they’re getting sick. You shouldn’t have to clean out mold if it’s not your fault,” he said.

Rosado is drafting legislation for Student Government to improve the frequency of facility checks and cleanings.

“The bill is not just for mold, it’s also for facility checks, so we will have cleaner common areas,” he said. “It’ll be a space where we can enjoy being in it.”

Rosado emphasized that mold is not just a nuisance but a health concern affecting students’ daily lives and productivity. He believes cleaner facilities will improve physical well-being, academic performance and mental health.

“The mold would be affecting their well-being because if they’re sick from mold, they’re less likely to focus in class. It could affect them mentally,” he said. “This is a problem for everyone, not just the people who have mold in their room.”

Research supports Rosado’s concerns. A study published by the American Journal for Public Health found that living in damp, moldy conditions was associated with a higher risk of anxiety and depression. Two key risk factors included physical health issues caused by mold exposure and the sense of powerlessness residents feel when they cannot control their living environment.

For students like Garza who say their health concerns were ignored by HRL, this research underscores a frustrating reality.

“If there’s mold in my vent and I can’t breathe, I’m not lying. I’m not making things up,” Garza said.

Mahoney Residential College, completed in 1958, was designated for men, while Pearson Residential College, completed in 1962, housed women. In the 1970s, Mahoney and Pearson were connected on the first floor and became a coed facility.

According to UM, “[The university] also is exploring plans to either renovate or replace Mahoney, Pearson and Eaton Residential Colleges.”