It’s time to leave your home and go to the third place

Nearly half of Americans don’t leave their homes every day, and it’s easy to see why. With ever-evolving technology, the prevalence of work-from-home jobs and the invention of DoorDash, many people don’t have a reason to go outside.

Consider where you spend the majority of your time. Most likely, your answer is home, followed by work or school. So, how can we combat this loneliness epidemic when most people are limited to an existence concentrated in just two places?

We need to bring back the “third place.” That’s defined as a public space where individuals can spend time and engage with others in unstructured conversation free from their daily responsibilities. Sociologist Ray Oldenburg created this term in his book, “The Great Good Place,” arguing that people need to spend time in three spaces to be happy: home, work and a third place. Third places include gyms, coffee shops, community centers, markets, parks and any casual, public space where communities can come together.

A report issued in 2023 by former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy shows that America has entered a loneliness epidemic that impacts one in every two adults.

Murthy declared that this epidemic is “more widespread than smoking, diabetes, or anxiety.” This age of isolation is harmful because, according to the CDC, loneliness comes with serious health risks, including heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and depression.

Engaging with people besides those you live or work with helps broaden your perspective and offers proven health benefits through socialization. According to MedicalNewsToday, humans are an inherently social species. In-person contact produces dopamine and makes our brains release neurotransmitters that help regulate stress and anxiety. This contact even helps with memory formation because people learn best when learning for social reasons, such as teaching someone else or holding an intelligent conversation, instead of simply performing on a test.

Even if you choose to be alone or to go to the third place with someone you do live or work with, spending time in your community can help you feel more connected to others. SummaHealth also found that “the amount and quality” of a person’s relationships matter, so socializing with friends and family is still incredibly important and encourages healthy habits.

Unfortunately, third places are disappearing rapidly. Since the pandemic, people have relied more heavily on technology, and small businesses have struggled. The pandemic also created a new culture where an increasing number of people now work from home, merging two previously distinct spaces (home and work) into one combined area. The Wall Street Journal found that more and more professionals work from the area where they sleep, which can cause people to start associating work-related stress with a space meant for rest.

Making sure that you get outside enough to socialize can feel like a trivial concern when inflation is running rampant and many young adults are unable to afford homes. Especially in Miami, where even a simple meal averages about $25, quick meet-ups with friends add up quickly. A latte costs more than an entire lunch cost 25 years ago. Between outrageously high food prices and having to pay for expensive parking or an equally expensive Uber, social outings are not as accessible as they used to be.

As a college student, it’s easy to go directly from class to my dorm without interacting with anyone. If I didn’t live with three roommates, I could probably go days without having a meaningful, in-person conversation.

I don’t have the perfect solution to the loneliness epidemic. It’s easy to tell people to go outside, but the reality is that these third places are becoming few and far between. If not having a third place is affecting your mental health, there are still ways to get the social activity you need.

You can find an open mic or trivia night similar to what UM offers at the Rat. You can join a run club, book club or workout group. While paying for these classes might not be ideal, they are easy and fun ways to prioritize your health and meet a new friend. Most cities still have cafes and bars where you can order an appetizer and take time for yourself. While not all of these places and activities perfectly fit the requirements of a third place, you still benefit from being around others and engaging in activities other than pure work.

I also take advantage of the gorgeous Miami weather and make a point to study outside for a few hours. Most of the time, someone I know stops by to chat. I also set a goal to eat lunch with a friend once a week, even if the lunch is a quick 30-minute break between my classes.

The benefits of socializing and building a community relationship are intangible, but I understand that third places are not accessible for everyone. You can advocate for third places by asking your city planner to leave space for parks and do your best to support small businesses. If you have one takeaway, it’s to look after your mental and physical health and make an effort to socialize and build a community.

Take time to do something for yourself, meet with a friend and distract yourself from everyday stressors. When our days as college students are packed full of obligations, it’s important to carve out time for things you enjoy, as well as to take a break.