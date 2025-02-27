Golden glow or distraction? The truth about tanning between classes

Only in Miami would you see students walking to class straight from the pool, swimsuit still damp, sunglasses on, fully embracing the “beach day between lectures” lifestyle. At UM, tanning between classes has become part of campus culture. With year-round sunshine and the convenience of the UC Pool, the appeal is clear. However, while the benefits of vitamin D and relaxation are undeniable, students may be trading long-term skin health and academic focus for a temporary golden glow.

Excessive tanning, especially during peak UV hours poses serious risks as a result of prolonged UV exposure. This exposure accelerates skin aging, causing wrinkles, sagging, and age spots, while also increasing the likelihood of sunburns—an immediate sign of skin damage. Something more concerning is the strong link between UV radiation and skin cancer. Even a single sunburn can damage skin cells and raise the risk of developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. According to the CDC, ultraviolet radiation is a major risk factor for skin cancer. The American Cancer Society estimates that 8,290 people in the U.S. will die from melanoma in 2024, despite many cases being preventable with proper sun protection.

Beyond skin health, arriving to class after sunbathing is not ideal for academic performance. Sun exposure can leave students feeling sluggish, overheated and distracted. Research published in Sports Medicine found that exposure to high temperatures can impair cognitive performance, affecting memory, attention and decision-making. And this only applies to those who make it to class.

Peak UV often tempts students to skip class altogether to take advantage of peak tanning hours. “As a commuter, it’s always tempting to go to the pool during those hour-and-a-half breaks between classes,” said senior Camila Schwarz. “But I don’t trust myself to actually get up and leave when I’m enjoying the sun and all the sticky from tanning.”

It’s not uncommon to see students prioritizing their sun time over attending lectures. However, while outdoor relaxation is beneficial, missing classes to lounge in the sun could ultimately hurt academic success.

Taking advantage of Miami’s weather is a no-brainer. Soaking up the sun between classes is both a luxury and a much-needed stress reliever. Is there a way to enjoy the Miami sun without sacrificing health and academic focus? Absolutely. Here are some ways students can get the best of both worlds:

Use Sunscreen:

Always apply SPF 30 or higher before heading outside, even for a short tanning session.

Take Shade Breaks:

Alternating between sun exposure and shade can help minimize UV damage.

Avoid Peak UV Hours:

The sun is strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so opting for early morning or late afternoon sunbathing can reduce risk.

Stay Hydrated:

The Miami heat can be draining, so drinking plenty of water is essential.

Save Longer Tanning Sessions for Weekends:

Instead of cramming sunbathing into a 30-minute class break, consider setting aside time on weekends for a more relaxed outdoor experience.

Having a campus that feels like a tropical resort is a major perk, but students should be mindful of the potential downsides of soaking in the endless sunshine. Excessive UV exposure can cause serious skin damage and academic distractions. By practicing moderation and taking protective efforts, students can enjoy the best of Miami’s sunshine without compromising their health or studies.

Next time you’re tempted to stretch out by the pool between classes, consider whether a quick glow is worth the long-term risks, or at the very least, bring some sunscreen. Your future self will thank you.