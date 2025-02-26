Senior year burnout is more than just an excuse to slack off

Senior year is supposed to be the best time of your life, but after 16 years of nonstop school, I think I’ve earned the right to be exhausted. For many of us, senior year isn’t just a victory lap, it’s a grueling final stretch of deadlines, responsibilities and anxiety about the future.

Senioritis isn’t about laziness, it’s about burnout. After over a decade and a half of balancing coursework, extracurriculars, internships, and future planning, it’s no surprise that students start checking out. A study in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine found that students who continued classwork without breaks experienced increased exhaustion and decreased mental energy, worsening seniors fatigue. The challenge isn’t just staying motivated but also managing exhaustion while preparing for the next stage of life. Almost every senior feels this at some point, yet it’s often overlooked.

Taking eight classes in my final semester to finish my degree has been nothing short of overwhelming. Between juggling coursework, maintaining friendships, keeping up with my job and trying to take care of my mental health, it often feels like there aren’t enough hours in the day. I’m not alone in this feeling. A recent survey from Higher Ed Dive found that more than 80% of college seniors experience burnout, with many expecting to carry those feelings into their early careers.

From kindergarten to college, we’ve spent our entire lives in classrooms, completing assignments and preparing for exams. Pushing through just a few more months feels impossible when we’ve never really had a break—especially since many students are expected to work during summer and winter breaks, leaving little time to truly rest.

Camila Schwarz, a senior in the School of Communication set to graduate in the spring of 2025, can relate. “Senioritis has hit me hard this semester. Every assignment feels like a marathon, and I’m constantly running on caffeine and vibes. No matter how much I sleep, I’m still exhausted. Graduation can’t come fast enough!”

Scientific research supports what students like Schwarz experience. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that engaging in mentally demanding work for extended periods leads to significant distress and fatigue. As deadlines pile up and expectations grow, the academic grind can feel relentless. This makes it increasingly difficult to stay motivated and perform exceptionally

Academics aren’t the only source of stress. According to an article from the Mary Christie Institute, just thinking about grad school applications can be overwhelming. Similarly, a report from Indeed states that the job search process is stressful due to uncertainty and lack of control, leading to significant psychological strain. Seniors also face the emotional weight of leaving behind friends, routines, and the structure of college life.

Margo Sugarman, a senior majoring in Public Relations, shares, “I’m excited to graduate, but I’ll miss being around my friends the way I am now. Thankfully, most of us are moving to the northeast, so we can still get together somewhat frequently.”

The transition into post-grad life can feel daunting, which only adds to the exhaustion many seniors experience. While senioritis is real, that doesn’t mean we must let it derail our final semester. Setting realistic goals can help by shifting the focus from perfection to sustainability.

Psychology Today emphasizes that establishing achievable objectives reduces stress and fosters a healthier, more productive mindset. At this point, aiming for straight A’s might not be the priority. Sometimes, just finishing assignments with a reasonable amount of effort is enough. Finding ways to stay engaged, like taking a fun elective, joining a club, or setting aside time for activities we enjoy can make school feel less like a chore. However, for many seniors, this can be complicated by the increased responsibility they hold in clubs and organizations, often being in the highest positions and managing the most demanding tasks.

Taking breaks is equally important. Research indicates that prolonged work without adequate rest can lead to increased fatigue and a higher risk of injuries. For instance, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) notes that working 12-hour days is associated with a 37% increased risk of injury. So take time to unwind. Grab a coffee with a friend, take a walk or recharge with your favorite show.

Another crucial factor in managing burnout is utilizing the mental health resources available. UM offers comprehensive support through its Counseling Center. Students can schedule individual therapy sessions, attend group counseling, or access psychiatric services to help manage stress and anxiety. Additionally, the university provides career counseling and transition programs to help seniors navigate life after graduation. Utilizing these resources can make the final semester more manageable and improve overall well-being.

Senioritis isn’t about being lazy. It’s the result of burnout after 16 years of school with no real break. Instead of dismissing struggling seniors as slackers, we should acknowledge this exhaustion and discuss ways to make the last year of college more manageable and enjoyable. We’ve made it this far, we deserve to cross the finish line with our sanity intact.