’Canes pour on 15 runs in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader win against Princeton 

A uniform change later, the Miami Hurricanes took the field for game two of the Saturday doubleheader against Princeton. After a 10-run offensive performance, including a Jake Ogden grand slam, Miami looked to keep the momentum going. They outdid themselves, exploding for 15 runs in a 15-1 rout of the Princeton Tigers at Mark Light field on Saturday night.

Toeing the slab for Miami was right-handed pitcher Alex Giroux, the graduate student transfer from Hawai’i. Giroux, in his first appearance as Miami Hurricane. He didn’t disappoint, throwing a no-hitter through five innings pitched, striking out his first two batters in the opening frame. Giroux would finish the day pitching six innings, striking out five, giving up two hits and one earned run.

In the bottom of the third inning, Nolan Johnson standing on second base with two outs, the sophomore slugger Daniel Cuvet hit a line drive to right field that just kept on carrying over the wall for a two-run home run, his first of the season. The Hurricanes would end up batting around and touch home seven times in the third.

Cuvet would finish the evening going three for four, hitting a double in the first inning followed by a base knock in the second.

Princeton’s starter would struggle tremendously in his first career collegiate appearance. The 6’7 James Beasley would only throw two and a third, giving up seven hits and eight earned runs on 73 pitches.

The Tigers’ pitching, weak all series, would go through five relief pitchers to finish the game.

With a 10-0 lead through five, Miami Head Coach J.D. Arteaga opted to pull many of his starters throughout the back half of the game. This would give a chance for some Freshman to get their first collegiate hits.

Stepping to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning was Evan Tavaras, the catcher from Fort Myers, Fla. The right-handed hitting freshman would hit a double into the left field gap. Tavares would later score Miami’s lone run of the inning.

With Redshirt-Junior Renzo Gonzalez standing on first with no outs, freshman Amaury De Jesus doubled to right field on a 3-2 pitch allowing Gonzalez to advance to third. Both De Jesus and Gonzalez would round third and score in a four-run 7th inning.

Following the 15-1 victory, Miami (6-1) officially won the series against Princeton (0-3). They will look for the sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.