Tate McRae’s “Sports Car” review:  seductive, confident evolution in pop

Tate McRae is the bright future of pop, and “Sports Car” is more proof that she’s one of the most exciting artists in the genre right now.

With every release, she manages to outdo herself, evolving from the introspective heartbreak queen to a confident, sultry powerhouse. “Sports Car” isn’t just a song, it’s an experience, a full-throttle ride through desire, independence and pure, unfiltered pop.

From the moment the beat kicks in, “Sports Car” feels dangerously addictive. It’s sleek, sensual and effortlessly cool, blending 2000s pop nostalgia with McRae’s signature edge. The production is crisp yet intoxicatingly hypnotic, allowing her vocals to take center stage. The deep bass and soft chorus pull you in, creating an irresistible, intimate atmosphere that you can’t help but get lost in.

The song is a masterclass in building anticipation. The pre-chorus teases, the chorus hits like a rush of adrenaline, and by the time the bridge layers McRae’s vocals into a fever pitch, you’re completely hooked. This track doesn’t just sit in your ears, it takes over your whole body, making it impossible not to dance, lip sync and vibe with the beat.

Lyrically, “Sports Car” is playful, seductive, and dripping with confidence. McRae isn’t looking for a slow-burn romance, she’s here for the thrill, the moment, the ride. The sports car metaphor perfectly captures that intoxicating feeling of no-strings-attached passion, where excitement trumps stability, and every second counts.

The whisper-like delivery in the chorus? Absolutely genius. It adds a layer of intimacy that makes the song feel like it’s meant just for you, like she’s letting you in on a secret you’ll never forget.

The world is taking notice. “Sports Car” didn’t just drop, it exploded. Winning Billboard’s New Music Poll with 26% of the vote, beating out some serious competition like Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars, the song is already proving that McRae’s magnetic pull is only getting stronger.

This song also marks an exciting shift in McRae’s artistry. While she first captivated audiences with her heart-wrenching ballads, she’s now fully embracing a bolder, more self-assured persona. There’s no heartbreak here, no second-guessing, just pure empowerment. She’s owning her desires, her confidence and her ability to command a room with a whisper.

The music video is a cinematic fever dream of high-fashion aesthetics, movement and raw energy. It captures the song’s essence perfectly, making “Sports Car” not just something to listen to, but experience. The visual storytelling takes the track’s themes of desire and thrill to the next level.

With “Sports Car” and her highly anticipated album, So Close to What, dropping Feb. 21, 2025 is set to be Tate McRae’s biggest year yet. Let’s not forget her Miss Possessive Tour kicks off in March, covering South America, Europe, the U.K. and North America. With Benee and Zara Larsson as supporting acts, it’s bound to be one of the most unforgettable tours of the year.

Bottom line? “Sports Car” is a certified hit, a confident and seductive anthem that proves Tate McRae is only getting started.

Buckle up, because if this track is any indication, her career is about to go full speed ahead, and we’re all just along for the ride.