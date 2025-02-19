Judge-in-residence Ellen Venzer bridges the courtroom and the classroom

It is not everyday that sharing the bench with a criminal circuit court judge is a part of your course curriculum. Each semester, students aspire to get into classes taught by UM’s judge-in-residence, the Honorable Ellen Venzer, B.B.A. ’84, J.D. ’87.

A UM professor and lecturer for over 20 years, Venzer’s current course offerings are POL 324: Crime and Punishment and POL 325: Hot Topics in Criminal Law.

Her courses are so sought after that she received over 50 emails from students requesting an access code for enrollment this spring.

“Judge Venzer’s class is not a traditional class, but an experience,” said Lauren Bricca, a senior majoring in global health studies. “It is one of the only classes that I have taken in my four years at the U that has involved experiential learning and in-depth discussion.”

The courses are structured as once weekly seminars, with Venzer and 12 to 15 students engaged in roundtable dialogue. Readings are derived from various law experts and publications, representing perspectives from across the political spectrum.

“I think it’s invaluable to be able to discuss different opinions and different views on topical issues of the day,” Venzer said. “If you can have open discussions with people with differing perspectives, you can learn so much more than just by being in an echo chamber.”

“She constantly asks follow-up questions, presents counterpoints and asks us to evidence our thinking, which really forces you to think critically and also see the other side,” said Anna Cohen, a senior majoring in political science. “It’s so much more personal than a lecture-based class.”

Venzer, a double ’Cane, began her legal career as a trial lawyer specializing in lender liability and securities litigation. In 2004, she was appointed by then-governor Jeb Bush to the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida, where she has since presided in the felony criminal circuit.

In 2019, Venzer became UM’s inaugural judge-in-residence. The program is funded by private philanthropist Nancy Hector, who seeks to “ready students for contemporary citizenship by giving them practical experience in how the American legal system shapes, informs and affects key issues of justice in our time — equity, inclusion and fairness,” according to the College of Arts and Sciences’ website.

“We really do have the fairest justice system in the world, but it of course has its shortcomings,” Venzer said. Her courses cover a variety of hot-button issues regarding the justice system and incarceration in America.

Venzer emphasizes that being aware of these phenomena is an important part of a well-rounded education. “ I want to inspire curiosity and pique my students’ interest in how the justice system works,” she said.

“A lot of students in college kind of forget what life is like outside of their bubble. Especially at University of Miami, where the culture is centered around partying, going out and having a social life. It’s easy to lose sight of the things that happen around you,” adds Sara Howard, teaching assistant to Venzer and first-year law student at Miami Law.

“I love being able to stay up-to-date at a time where so much is changing within the judicial system in Florida and in the US,” said Cohen. “And she’s in a position where she can offer really interesting insight.”

Students in Venzer’s courses are expected to visit her courtroom and observe her on the bench at least once during the semester.

“Visiting Judge Venzer’s courtroom [was] an invaluable experience that furthered my interest in law. As a professor and a person, she is witty and insightful, adding an additional layer of enjoyment to the course,” said Bricca.

Venzer often shares in class that, while she loves her work, her true passion is teaching.

“What a privilege it has been to engage students in thoughtful, relevant conversation about issues of law and society that have a direct impact on their lives,” she said.

“I cannot recommend a professor or a class more,” said Bricca.