Turn This TV Off: The revolution is being televised

This weekend, roughly 127.7 million people tuned in to watch a wonderful display of Black pride and excellence. There also happened to be a football game in the background. Those of us who aren’t football fans primarily tuned in for the commercials and, of course, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize award winner Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, which some are calling the “worst ever.” I simply cannot agree.

This year’s Super Bowl went beyond football, tackled deeper themes of historical racism, celebrated Black culture and sparked a much-needed conversation, all accompanied by an excellent soundtrack. Lamar’s layered use of symbolism can make his performances difficult to decipher, so please allow me the pleasure of decoding some of my favorite elements of this performance.

Kendrick Lamar, our favorite Gemini rapper turned Marvel-level villain, begins his storytelling through strategic set design. At first glance, the set looks like a standard game board (a nod to the “games” he had been playing with Drake), but a closer examination reveals it also mimics the symbols used in the Netflix series “Squid Games.” Squid Games features debt-ridden citizens competing in deadly childhood games to win huge cash prizes. Lamar’s reference to the show serves as a critique of the exploitative nature of poverty. Black people often have to “play the game” in order to survive, yet the rules are constantly changing, and refusal to play can end in deadly consequences.

This message is reinforced through Samuel L. Jackson’s portrayal of Uncle Sam, directing Kendrick on how he should perform to mirror the way society and the government dictate how Black people must behave to succeed. This casting is also ironic because not only is Samuel L. Jackson one of America’s most popular Sams, but he also is a representation of Black people sometimes being complicit in our own subjugation. Jackson can be heard throughout the performance telling Lamar his actions are “too loud, too black, too ghetto.” Lamar counters this by displaying classic elements of Black culture and the Black experience, such as performers sporting gold teeth, having their hair styled in locs, and using African American Vernacular English.

At one point, Lamar declares, “You picked the right time but the wrong guy,” sending a clear message to America, including President Trump, that attempts to silence Black culture will no longer be tolerated. Neither he nor the people will be silenced, contrary to what was previously believed, “The revolution ’bout to be televised.”

Lamar also used classic patriotic symbols to further critique America’s political landscape. The dancers in the performance wore red, white and blue sweatsuits and stood in formation to mimic the American flag. At one point, while in flag formation, the dancers assume a pose with their backs parallel to the ground. This visual arrangement is a representation of America being built on the backs of Black people. Kendrick goes on to stand in the middle of this flag, dividing it into two to match the division within the country that, in recent weeks, has felt palpable.

But of course, much of Lamar’s storytelling and artistry could have been overlooked due to the audience’s anticipation of hearing the hit single “Not Like Us.” The diss track aimed at Drake earned Lamar a whopping five Grammy awards this year, and while I was rapping along in my house, it didn’t escape me that the song’s political undertones were still fitting for the performance. “ Not Like Us” not only dealt a backbreaking blow to Drake, but it also functioned as commentary on how America interacts with Black culture. Many trends in pop culture originate within the Black community before being adopted by the masses. However, this adoption rarely benefits Black people who often see their language, music, hair/clothing styles, general mannerisms and even trauma allow others to become popular and profitable without seeing any benefits themselves.

February is Black History Month, which you may have forgotten, since Google removed the default notification from our calendars. As we are currently in a tumultuous era of executive orders and DEI rollbacks, there seems no better time for America to examine itself than now. Kendrick Lamar’s performance prompts us to have some much-needed conversations and reflection. From the HBCU band being featured during the opening of the Super Bowl down to Serena Williams Crip walking on stage, I personally loved seeing so much Blackness on display. The Super Bowl was full of vibes and a message wrapped in one. While the Eagles took home the trophy (Go Birds!), it was Kendrick Lamar who really won.