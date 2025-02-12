What a second Trump term means for Americans

Americans made it clear on Election Day that Donald Trump’s first presidency was far from a fluke, signaling a clear nationwide shift to the right. Now, the country and the rest of the world are witnessing history as Trump’s second term kicks off.

In his farewell address, former President Joe Biden warned of an impending oligarchy that could threaten American democracy and freedoms. In part, he was referring to the power wielded by ultra-wealthy MAGA supporters. Many of Trump’s initiatives will be detrimental to the people of the United States, especially the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) plan, disregard for climate change and tariff increases.

The DOGE plan and Elon Musk

The DOGE is a non-government agency created via executive order by President Trump and led by tech mogul Elon Musk.

The main goal of DOGE is to decrease the size of the government, reduce costs for the government and decrease taxes for the people. Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, a billionaire businessman who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Republican nomination and left the department soon after Trump took office, also cited their disdain for the massive federal bureaucracy. They claimed that since these officials are unelected and hired on the basis of merit or experience, this bureaucracy is “antidemocratic and antithetical to the Founders’ vision.”

However, this bureaucracy is necessary for the country to function properly. If these departments shrink in size, it will undermine the smooth functioning sectors of this country. Neither the president nor his direct leadership have the knowledge or skills to be able to manage every narrow subcategory within their respective departments. Instead, they manage the civil servants, such as scientists, teachers, and lawyers, who do have these qualifications as experts in their respective fields.

There is also a concern about DOGE’s legality. Multiple lawsuits filed on the day of Trump’s inauguration claimed that it does not comply with federal transparency rules. The Treasury was sued by various unions claiming that sharing sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and bank account details to DOGE violates the Privacy Act.

Another goal of the DOGE plan is to decrease taxes by cutting costs and decreasing the federal workforce. An Association for Psychological Science research article found that progressive taxation, a system in which tax percentages increase as income increases, is “positively associated with the subjective well-being of nations”.

Although paying less in taxes generally sounds appealing to Americans, higher taxes cover public and common goods, which improves society’s living standards. With higher taxes, the quality of education is higher and the price of health care for the consumer decreases.

Furthermore, Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, has significant stakes in Tesla, SpaceX, and now X, formerly known as Twitter. He currently owns about $152 billion in shares (as of January 26, 2025) of Tesla, or 12% of the entire company.

Why should a man who has such a significant interest in the market have such a prominent influence on the national government? This is a clear conflict of interest, as his business ventures may take precedence over the needs of the nation. Tesla shares jumped up by 14.8% the day after Trump won the presidential election, showing how closely related the interests of the two men are.

Climate issues

On his first day as president, Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement, a treaty signed by 196 countries to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. He cited that this agreement drains taxpayer dollars and in turn does not benefit the American people and that it does not “reflect our country’s values.” If American politics dictated by Trump and his administration continue on the path of disregarding climate change, the low-lying state of Florida is especially at risk of being underwater.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates that by the end of the century, Florida’s sea levels may rise by 3.84 and 8.56 feet. The NOAA sea level rise model shows that an increase of just two or three feet may consume significant parts of Key West, meaning that in a few decades, the iconic UM tradition of spending the weekend at Fantasy Fest may be no more.

Tariffs

One of President Trump’s main campaign promises was to impose large tariffs on imported goods, especially from China. One of the ideas is that it will encourage domestic purchases, thus promoting the domestic market.

In the only presidential debate between former Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump, when cross-questioned by ABC anchor David Muir, Trump claimed that Americans will not have higher prices because of tariffs. On the contrary, according to the Wall Street Journal, “Deutsche Bank estimates Trump’s proposed 60% tariff on imports from China and 10% across-the-board tariff would raise consumer prices by 1.4% to 1.7%.”

According to taxfoundation.org, imposing tariffs on major trade partners will increase both taxes and consumer costs for Americans. The effect of these proposals on American consumer prices depends on whether the demand for the products is inelastic or elastic. If the product’s demand is inelastic, including necessary items such as medicine or gasoline, then American consumers will pay the majority of the price increase. Conversely, if the demand is elastic, including luxuries such as high-end watches or cruises, then the price for American consumers will not change much. The firms will pay the majority of the price difference.

Thus, due to Trump’s tariff increases, it is likely that inelastic items will abruptly increase in price.

Although President Trump’s plans may appear to benefit Americans, they will actually do more harm than good. In addition to policies that may steer the country in the wrong direction, Trump and his ultra-wealthy circle will continue to act in their own best interests. Americans should do their own research to determine how they will be affected by these policies and band together to create change.