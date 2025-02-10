Miami WBB massacred in 90-49 loss to Duke

The Miami Hurricanes kicked off yet another losing streak as they fell on the road 90-49 to the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday afternoon in Durham, NC. Coming off of a tough loss against a tough Georgia Tech team one week prior, this defeat comes as a wakeup call to the ’Canes.

Haley Cavinder started the game with an impressive contested layup, leading the way for a back-and-forth scoring battle that would last a majority of the first quarter. While both teams seemed to be neck and neck, the Blue Devils began picking up speed as time ran out, going on a 10-2 scoring run and tallying an impressive 61.54% field goal percentage for the quarter.

After a rocky end to the first quarter, Duke got hot from the three point line and began burying Miami in a score deficit that they could not come back from. UM entered the half down 37-22, looking to close the gap and stage a comeback win.

While Haley and Hanna Cavinder attempted to use their speed to earn points back for their team, the Blue Devils’ unmatched teamwork proved to help them secure their win.

Throughout the game, the Hurricanes lacked an outside shot that was crucial in Duke’s play. Miami only went 4-18 from the three point line, while Duke was 8-22.

Cameron Williams led the Hurricanes’ leaderboard with a solid 14 points and 9 rebounds, and went 4-4 from the free throw line. Her performance was not enough to stop Duke’s team effort, and the ’Canes ultimately lost 90-49.

The Hurricanes head back to North Carolina on Thursday night to face NC State for a chance to change their season’s trajectory.