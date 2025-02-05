Greek life gives back: UM sororities raise thousands for charity

Sororities at the University of Miami are making waves beyond campus, raising tens of thousands of dollars each year for various causes.

From raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House to supporting pediatric cancer research, the seven chapters under the Panhellenic Association are turning their sisterhood into service.

Alpha Delta Pi

Supporting two philanthropies, The Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Alpha Delta Pi Foundation, Alpha Delta Pi hosts a variety of events throughout the academic year, including their annual “Red Dress Gala.”

“In 2024, our chapter raised over $70,000 for the Ronald McDonald House charities,” said Sadie Jarboe, vice president of philanthropy for ADPi. “Enough to help fund the construction of a brand new house for the South Florida region,” said Sadie Jarboe, vice president of philanthropy for ADPi.”

ADPi approaches their philanthropy efforts in a unique way, through a hands-on approach and volunteer work. Through visiting the Ronald McDonald House each month and providing meals for the families staying there, the chapter’s members see the real-world impact of their fundraising efforts.

The chapter is looking forward to its spring philanthropy week, which is set to take place from March 3-9 and will include tabling events by the Foote Green, donation boards posted on the sister’s social media and a sports tournament open to all students interested.

“Our events all have a common theme of representing our chapter and supporting RMHC and usually draw in a lot of attention,” Jarboe said.

Learn more about ADPi and their philanthropy on their Instagram, @miamiadpi.

Delta Delta Delta

Delta Delta Delta’s philanthropy partnership is with St. Jude and the surrounding research hospitals. Their focus is working year-round to raise funds for children and families suffering from pediatric illnesses.

“In the fall, we raised $13,000 in a span of one single week,” said Jessic Sachs, Tri Delt director of philanthropy. “We raised these funds through events like coin wars, ‘Pie a Tri’ as well as collabs with companies including Jacqui’s Pearls and Chill’N Nitrogen Ice Cream. On top of these smaller events, we held two larger events in the fall including St. Jude Soldier, a frat relay race and Frats at Bat, a frat wiffle ball tournament.”

The sisterhood is currently in the process of planning spring philanthropy week from March 17-23.

“On top of the two philanthropy weeks, we host several events throughout the semester to raise more funds,” Sachs said.

Tri Delt continuously strives to be involved with the community. Some of their favorite events include Cheers for Charity, which is a dinner party with a silent auction, and Delta Dream Dude, a fraternity beauty and talent pageant.

On Friday, Jan. 31, Tri Delt did a collaboration with Kendra Scott in Dadeland where 20% of all store purchases went toward St. Jude.

Learn more about Tri Delt and how to support their philanthropy by following their Instagram, @umiamitridelta.

Sigma Delta Tau

The sisterhood of Sigma Delta Tau supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Prevent Child Abuse America. Sisters help raise money for these life-saving organizations and allow their communities to continue receiving support.

“The money we raise helps expand these life-saving initiatives and provides hope to those affected,” said Sophia DiFusco, SDT vice president of philanthropy. “PCAA works to prevent child abuse before it happens by supporting families with essential resources like parenting programs, home visits and community outreach programs.”

Some upcoming events include a fraternity basketball competition, a breezeway bake sale and an annual PCAA Brunch. These fundraisers will take place in April, National Child Abuse Prevenment Month.

“I’m proud to share that we recently held a virtual fundraising initiative in support of the Los Angeles Fire Department,” said DiFusco. “In less than 24 hours, our chapter came together to raise over $1,700, demonstrating our commitment to giving back to those who serve our community. We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our members and supporters who made this possible!”

Learn more about SDT and their philanthropy on their Instagram, @miamisdt.