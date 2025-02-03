Miami WBB falls to Georgia Tech in 77-66 heartbreaker

While the Hurricanes seemed to be back in action after kicking off a two game win streak last week, they fell victim to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a 77-66 loss on Sunday in Coral Gables, FL.

The Hurricanes entered the first quarter with high energy but were unable to close out on shooters on the perimeter of the arc. Both teams went back and forth answering shots, and the quarter ended with the Yellow Jackets leading 16-15.

Though the Hurricanes hung in with Georgia Tech throughout the majority of the first half, Miami’s shots were significantly more rushed and not set up than that of the Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets kicked off the third quarter with a ten point unanswered scoring run, taking Georgia Tech to a 47-34 lead.

In an attempt to stage a comeback and switch up the lineup, Head Coach Tricia Cullop decided to put both powerhouse forwards, Natalija Marshall and Cameron Williams, on the court at the same time. While this strategy proved to work as they cut down the deficit and got the score to 57-51 (GT) to end the half, it was not enough to secure the victory for the Hurricanes.

Miami entered the fourth quarter with ferocity and discipline that allowed it to close the score gap to four points (63-59 GT). Yellow Jacket Freshman Dani Carnegie got hot in the final minutes of the game and buried Miami’s shot at a comeback win.

While the ‘Canes played their hearts out on the court throughout the game, this loss was especially painful as it was their first loss to Georgia Tech of their last seven matchups. The Hurricanes were outscored by the Yellow Jackets in every quarter, so the combination of their shots not dropping and having 16 turnovers created a bleak outcome for Miami.

Although Miami did not pull out the win in the end, Cameron Williams had a win of her own with her outstanding performance. She tallied 12 points and 16 rebounds, seven of them being offensive rebounds. Her key shot following allowed her to aid her teammates with putbacks that helped them stay in the game for a majority of the afternoon.

The Hurricanes look to redeem themselves as they head on the road to face Duke on Sunday.