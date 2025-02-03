Men’s tennis gets back in the win column with dominant display over USF

After a winless away trip in New York, Miami’s men’s tennis team headed back home to steady the ship against the University of South Florida. And that’s exactly what the ’Canes did, advancing to 4-2 on the year after beating the USF Bulls 5-2 on Friday at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

Miami immediately jumped ahead by winning the double point in a commanding fashion with wins on all three courts.

Nacho Serra Sanchez and Leonardo Dal Boni defeated Hugo Car and Tom Pavlekovich Smith, 6-4, before Martin Katz and Antonio Prat followed suit in a 6-4 win against Elijah Cham and Stepan Mruzek to secure the doubles point. Mehdi Sadaoui and Jules Garot took down Ben Hudson and Ettore Danesi, 6-3, on court three.

Sophomore Leonardo Dal Boni saves the ball over the net. // Photo Credit: Bella Ochoa

Dal Boni secured the second point for the Hurricanes with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Gughi Verdese. Serra Sanchez extended the lead to 3-0 after a similarly dominant 6-4, 6-3 win over Danesi.

Prat continued his excellence for the Hurricanes, as he clinched the match for Miami with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Cham.

Despite the match being clinched, all the remaining games were allowed to finish which resulted in USF picking up two points with wins from Mruzek and Hudson over Garot and Sadaoui.

Senior Martin Katz aims to serve against USF. // Photo Credit: Bella Ochoa

The ’Canes finished strong, as Katz beat Car 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 to secure the final point of the match.

With this 5-2 win over USF, Miami will look to keep the momentum going as it hosts UCF at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Feb. 7 at noon.