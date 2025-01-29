Inflatable elephant becomes a canvas for free speech on campus

An inflatable white elephant laying on a red and white striped sheet caught the attention of students passing by the Foote Green on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Barefoot and wearing a sunhat, Billie Grace Lynn, an associate professor of sculpture at the University of Miami School of Architecture approached students, saying, “Want to graffiti the elephant?”

Designed by Lynn, the performative art piece near the center of the Coral Gables Campus started a conversation about free speech, and encouraged passerbyers to comment on the current administration.

Though she admitted the piece can imply a certain perspective, it was built to be a blank canvas for any conversation.

“This is a sculpture that allows people to speak about how they feel about the political situation,” Lynn said. “I am coming from a particular point of view, but I’m also coming from a place of knowing that if we don’t talk to each other, we’re going to lose our democracy.”

Starting at 11 a.m., she invited students passing by to join the conversation. Writing in red, blue and black Sharpies, students joined and wrote messages on the inflatable elephant. By 3 p.m., the elephant was gone.

Messages against the current administration like, “THE PEOPLE MUST RISE TOGETHER” and “Impeach & Remove Now!” were written.

Some students chose an encouraging approach, writing optimistic messages reminding people to care for one another. One said, “You are Loved” with another nearby that read, “Be Kind to All.”

Zofia Kaleta, a senior marine science major at UM, knew she had to participate. “I’m guessing the sheet is an American flag, it’s a statement,” Coletta said. “Why not be part of the statement?”

Other statements written in large letters on the elephant said, “Don’t be sorry, Do something,” the word “LIES” in red block letters was written on the bottom of one foot in the front and on the back foot “TRUTH” was written in blue block letters.

Romeo Jon Bongiovi, a junior at UM, appreciated the platform and saw it as a wakeup call to the University about student speech.

“My eye is drawn to the ‘Free Gaza’ on the side of it, and how little free speech has been elevated on my school’s campus,” Bongiovi said. “It breaks my heart.”

TMH reached out to the University of Miami for comment, but at the time of publication hasn’t received a response.

“If you have the opportunity to be right or to be kind,” one student wrote in blue. “Always choose to be kind.”