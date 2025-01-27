Tech companies are not the biggest threat to our contentious political environment 

We are living in a time like no other in contemporary politics. From a near-assassination attempt on the now-47th President Donald Trump to an abysmal first presidential debate, there is no shortage of political news to miss. Despite these glaring headlines, one specific concern captivating the attention of many Americans is the presence of tech chief executive officers actively asserting themselves in the political spotlight.

About 78% of Americans say that tech companies possess too much political power and influence.

Though this can appear worrisome to Americans who fear the influence of prominent private-sector leaders, tech companies bolster our country’s economic strength like no other industry can, benefiting individuals like us through investment opportunities and protections from unfavorable conditions.

Granted, seeing Elon Musk in a cabinet position is a little out of the ordinary for me, too, but the contributions of the major tech companies facilitate strong economic yields, and numerous benefits are attributed to them.

Large companies, such as Apple and Microsoft, have spearheaded economic growth and contributed to an overwhelming increase in job employment. From 2000 to 2018, more than 1 million people were employed by the major tech companies in the United States.

When employment is high, the economy improves through higher wages and stronger livelihoods for people across different sectors. Higher employment means more money in the market. Robin Hartill, a writer for Yahoo Finance, states, “Workers have more money to spend, which drives economic growth.”

Tech companies’ successful outputs lead to overall economic improvement through better lives for people and fewer financial worries. Without highly successful tech companies, the employment rate can decrease, leading to severe consequences such as reduced ability to engage in successful investment opportunities and negative mental health effects.

Moreover, American economics is no stranger to government involvement. Therefore, it is not uncommon for tech companies to discuss economic issues with government officials, as the government is interested in the viability of the U.S. economy.

Third-year student Michael Finkel, a finance and accounting major, shared some thoughts on the matter.

“With the rise of technology and automation, mundane tasks and calculations have become quicker, which is great for a more efficient economy,” said Finkel. “People should not fear tech companies inserting themselves in political conduct because the government and technology can work together to adapt quickly to changes that can drastically change the future.”

The emergence of technological benefits is not limited to economics. The Department of State has realigned itself to focus on a positive view of the Internet, emphasizing critical issues, such as protecting human rights and providing access to the Internet for all.

Although tech companies intend to benefit Americans with their overwhelming contributions to the economy, some are still left fearful of their influence.

Pew Research found that “most Americans think social media sites actively censor political viewpoints they disagree with.”

Tech companies’ role in government can be adversarial to developing protective measures regarding freedom of expression, leading to potential threats for limiting free speech.

However, ample free speech protections exist, giving legal authorities the tools to regulate companies that censor free speech. Due to these protections, people do not need to worry about having their viewpoints censored. In fact, tech groups have played an active role in protecting freedom of speech on online platforms.

Yet, vulnerabilities still rise, and the internet can be infested with fake news due to Meta’s elimination of fact-checking. Although viewpoints may not be censored, some can be outright wrong and disturbing and still on the internet.

Love it or hate it, tech companies are here to stay. Instead of worrying about such companies in political settings, take the chance to consider the economic benefits, such as the vast array of investment opportunities that tech companies provide.