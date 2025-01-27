Miami’s winter survival guide

While we live in the heart of Miami, the winter season can bring unexpected chills. With temperatures dipping into the 40s, you may be unprepared for the cooler weather.

There are plenty of simple tricks to beat the cold and make the most of Miami’s rare brisk days. It’s time to bundle up and explore some easy ways to stay toasty this winter.

Cozy spots on campus

Getting a warm drink and finding a comfortable spot to study or hang out is key. Grab a hot drink from Starbucks by Shalala or Archivist Cafe by Richter to keep your hands warm and your spirits lifted.

Seasonal beverages such as peppermint mochas or chai lattes are great choices. Shalala and Richter both offer cozy seating areas and quiet nooks to retreat from the chilly outdoors.

Winter fashion

These rare chilly days are the perfect excuse to layer up in style. A matching sweat set is always a great option to look put together, even when you are cold.

The weather is also a great excuse to make your way to the campus bookstore to buy a new hoodie, jacket or blanket. These options are functional and a great way to show off your Hurricane pride throughout the winter.

The cooler weather provides a refreshing break from Miami’s usual heat and humidity, making it the perfect time to enjoy a scenic walk by Lake Osceola. Now is the ideal time to enjoy the campus’s beauty without breaking a sweat.

Fun activities

Cold days are the perfect opportunity to plan cozy and fun social activities. Grab some hot cocoa and have a movie night with your friends. Stock up on marshmallows, whipped cream and snacks, then pick a lineup. Don’t forget to set up lots of blankets and pillows to create the ultimate warm atmosphere.

The cooler weather allows for visiting local winter-themed events or exploring indoor attractions in Miami.

You can check out the Coconut Grove Arts Festival from Feb. 15-17. The bohemian Coconut Grove neighborhood comes alive with stands and from more than 280 juried artists, as well as culinary demonstrations and delicious local eats, live music and family-friendly activities.

Another winter event you can attend is the 24th annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival. It returns Feb. 20-23 with exciting culinary events. There may even be featured celebrity Food Network personalities, top Miami talent and renowned and rising chefs from around the country.

Lastly, the Winter Party Festival has become one of the biggest events of the year for the LGBTQ+ community, drawing thousands to Miami Beach for a full week of music, dancing and celebration. The festival will run from Feb. 26 – March 4 with nine events at different beaches and nightclubs.

Miami winters may be brief, but they’re the perfect excuse to try new activities. From cozy campus hangouts to winter fashion and social gatherings, there are countless ways to stay warm and enjoy Miami’s rare chilly days. So bundle up, grab a hot drink and make the most of the season.