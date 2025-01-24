2025 ‘Canes Baseball: 5 Players to Look Out For

With less than a few weeks before the first pitch is thrown to begin the 2025 baseball season, buzz is starting to grow around the Miami Hurricanes baseball team. Despite a down year in 2024 with a below .500 record, head coach J.D Arteaga looks to turn the tide around and create waves in the ACC. Only eight players return from the 2024 squad, the rest of the roster has been filled by a top eight transfer and freshman class respectively.

With a bunch of fresh faces and the return of key players, here are five players who can be cornerstones for ‘Canes baseball in the 2025 season.

Daniel Cuvet – Infield, Sophomore, #14

The ‘Canes best player last year returns to the Light looking to continue the momentum after his historic freshman season where he hit 24 home runs alongside a .351 AVG. Expect Cuvet to stay hot, as opposing teams won’t be able to pitch around him as much due to the added depth in the lineup. Moreover, Cuvet looks to improve on the defensive side of the ball, making it an offseason priority.

“He’s a true student of the game… he’s learning how to become a more well-rounded player,” coach Arteaga told D1Baseball.

Already a Perfect Game preseason All-American and preseason All-ACC, more RBI’s and more home runs are surely in store for “Danny Dingers” himself.

Brian Walters – Pitcher, Redshirt Junior, #10

Despite being drafted to the Mariners in the latter rounds of the 2024 draft, Walters elected to return to Miami. A player who looks set to lead the pitching side of the game, Walters projects to be the main guy in the rotation for the 2025 season. He pitched to a 3.29 ERA in 15 appearances last season and has taken a massive step forward heading into the new year. He dominated across his outings in fall ball, dicing up hitters as he pleased. Walters is a true leader on and off the field, someone who will consistently get the job done when his name is called.

Max Galvin – Outfield, Redshirt Junior, #7

Arguably the steal of the entire portal from Oklahoma State, Galvin hit .344 with a 1.001 OPS in Northwood this summer. A confident, smooth lefty bat who launches the ball well to the pull side with 31 XBH and 13 HR in Northwood. Combine his summer stats with the nearly .400 batting average Galvin had during his time at Miami-Dade College, all the stats point to Galvin taking his success to the big stage. He impressed many during the fall with his approach that punishes mistakes. No matter what the count is, expect Galvin to have the green light. He brings an energy that rallies the dugout, a sparkplug player who will be key in the outfield and at the plate.

Griffin Hugus – Pitcher, Junior, #13

A transfer from Cincinnati, Hugus’ stock skyrocketed after a great All-League summer in Cape Cod. 2.31 ERA with over a strikeout per inning, holding opposing hitters to a .186 AVG. A former “two-way” player at Cincinnati, his athleticism on the mound is apparent. A fast arm that mixes a rising fastball with a pair of off speeds, Hugus works up and down to put hitters away and dominate. He attacks hitters and has huge confidence on the mound. His electric stuff projects him well to being a solid weekend starter, a key piece in the rotation, and a great 1-2 punch with Walters.

Jake Ogden – Infield, Junior, #4

A South Florida native who transferred from UNC Greensboro after starting all 54 games for the Spartans last year, Ogden hit .318 while consistently avoiding strikeouts. This trend continued in the fall, with a multiple hit game against FAU and countless hits in fall scrimmages. He’s a true “swiss army knife” player who can play nearly every position in the infield, an ability that’s cherished for teams posed to make a run. A big game player who proved it against top ACC competition such as Wake Forest, expect Ogden to do whatever is asked from him to win ball games.