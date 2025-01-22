What it’s like to be in Washington D.C. for Trump’s Second Inauguration

The nation’s capital, full of political heavyweights, awoke to frigid temperatures and a historic occasion on Jan. 20, 2025. For only the second time in the history of the United States, a person was sworn in for a second non-consecutive term to its highest office. President Trump spared no time getting into office.

I had the honor of being able to attend the inauguration thanks to the Leadership Institute, which equips those who attend their schools with the tools to become better leaders. Originally, I was supposed to be seated just outside our nation’s capital to witness it all, but due to cold weather moved the ceremony inside, leaving us to watch the ceremony together in our meeting room. I was lucky enough, however, to attend the “Victory Rally” at Capital One Arena. Regardless of the location change, Washington D.C. was still something incredible to witness on such a historic weekend.

Despite freezing temperatures and icy rain, thousands gathered from across the country, filling the arena to capacity. The Leadership Institute got me and my fellow attendees special seating in the arena; although we still had to bear the elements to get in. The lower seating tiers and floor were packed with supporters wrapped in heavy coats and waving things like signs with the number “47” and American Flags – at least until the secret service told them to lower the flags. It was clear they were all excited to be a part of history.

The crowd’s commitment to the event was evident given the sheer amount of the time that people waited. A man from Missouri told me he had been in line since 7 a.m. waiting until 2 p.m. to get inside the arena. The crowd also broke into cheers for each guest speaker and erupted into a roar for the president.

Even more exciting than the cheers, I sat several rows ahead of Secretary of Defense Nominee Pete Hegseth, FBI Director nominee Kash Patel and Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard. To the crowd of die-hard Trump supporters, this was much more than a rally, it was a taste of the excitement the next four years would bring.

The inauguration was also incredibly interesting to watch. Despite it being moved inside, leaving most people to watch it from their hotel rooms, the ceremony brought in leaders from around the globe. All five living U.S. presidents, Justices of the Supreme Court and most of congress along with some of America’s most wealthy, including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were in attendance. A political junkie’s wildest dream if you will.

Trump opened his address with the words, “the golden age of America begins right now,” setting an ambitious tone for his second term. The address struck a tone of unity, highlighting the potential for Americans of all backgrounds to work together toward a common goal. References to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a call to honor the civil rights leaders brought moments of poignancy, especially powerful in a time when the nation could not be more divided.

The President did deviate at times in his speech, dipping into more partisan topics. Sharp rebukes of past administrations, with the heads of those administrations mere feet from him, also created tension. These statements detracted from the President’s overall message of unity, leaving some questions about how such divides could be bridged.

As the day closed, the bitter cold that gripped the city mirrored the challenges that face the country. Although harsh, it was full of potential for renewal. Trump’s second inauguration, only the second of its kind in U.S. history, will be remembered not just as a political milestone but as a moment that captured the complexities of a divided era and the enduring hope for unity.