UM’s TikTok takeover attracted the incoming class

Most freshmen look at #umiami on TikTok to see what their dream first day on campus can look like. With most posts showing gorgeous weather, state-of-the-art amenities and a vibrant city at your doorstep, it is no surprise TikTok has spotlighted the University of Miami.

With the previously proposed TikTok ban almost preventing the opportunity for freshmen to see what being a ’Cane is all about, the University could have lost an invaluable marketing tool and vital connection to the next generation of students.

As Alix Earle’s eight million TikTok followers can agree, her almost-constant viral posts pushed the University of Miami and her extravagant Miami lifestyle into the spotlight.

While Earle was enrolled, she gave all of TikTok a taste of unfiltered college life. With “Day in the Life of” and “Get Ready with Me” posts, prospective students got an honest look at the UM lifestyle. Clips show her walking to class under a beaming sun during the day and strutting down Miracle Mile at night, highlighting a studious yet fun atmosphere, a grab for any prospective student.

Freshman and finance major Emma Paccione used TikTok to preview student life while she was finalizing her college decisions.

“I liked seeing students talk about their day-in-the-life and it gave me the ability to see if I would fit in at UM based on their school days,” Paccione said. “I had already applied, but when I was considering what school to enroll in, I was looking at TikToks.”

Before students even arrive at UM, viral acceptance videos show highschoolers opening their acceptance email and immediately crying tears of joy. TikTok posts showing families decorating admitted students’ rooms in orange and green streamers, snacks and UM merchandise show how becoming a ’Cane makes you part of a community larger than yourself.

UM’s undergraduate admissions account also typically replies to most acceptance posts, giving freshmen a sense of an attentive, engaging and caring administration. The posts let prospective students attach a personality to the place they may want to spend the next four years of their lives.

Unlike many other universities, UM frequently posts on Instagram and TikTok referencing viral memes and trends. Recently, the University’s official Instagram posted an image of rainy weather with the caption, “the only thing we want banned is the rain,” referencing the then looming TikTok ban.

Institutions like Florida State University have more followers than UM, but rarely come close to UM’s weekly view count of more than 100,000. With the University of Miami using hashtags to direct fans of the memes to their posts, Instagram and TikTok viewership can increase and attract incoming classes.

Through TikTok, viewers can even get a glimpse of what their senior year might look like if they choose UM. Graduation videos hint at the party at the end of the road. Last spring’s graduation ceremonies went viral as students danced to Kanye West’s “Carnival” under orange and green flood lights and smoke machines.

Posts are flooded with comments saying graduation alone is worth the tuition and that people should transfer to UM just to experience the ending of a lifetime.

The incoming spring graduation and centennial events will bring a new level of content to TikTok bound to be post-worthy. As UM’s social media stays on top of trends by using viral sounds in posts, there’s no telling what corners of TikTok the U won’t touch.