‘Canes Tennis Weekly Recap: Starting 2025 off hot with Three Wins

January 13: Win vs. Troy & Buffalo

The Hurricanes 2025 season kicked off January 13th against Troy and Buffalo, with both matches being played at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center.

The first match was played against Troy in the morning, in which the Miami Hurricanes were victorious 4-1 marking head coach Alex Santos’ first win.

The match began with doubles play, with the ‘Canes securing the doubles point through victories from the duos of Martin Katz/Antonio Prat and Nacho Serra Sanchez/Leonardo Dal Boni, 6-2 and 6-4 respectively.

With Miami only fielding five eligible players, the ‘Canes went into the singles matches tied 1-1. Despite the disadvantage, the ‘Canes rallied to clinch the match with three games being dominated in straight sets.

Serra Sanchez, Dal Boni, and Prat clinched the match win before Katz and freshman Maximo Oberto could finish their games.

With a win under their belt, the ‘Canes remained hot in their evening match versus Buffalo.

Again, Miami took the doubles point with the Katz/Prat and Serra Sanchez/Dal Boni duos winning 6-1 and 6-4 respectively.

The match was secured after Prat, Serra Sanchez, and Katz all won in straight sets against their Buffalo counterparts.

The ‘Canes moved to 2-0 and headed to Boca Raton to face FAU later in the week.

January 16: Win vs. Florida Atlantic University

Thursday afternoon rolled around at the Kimberly V. Strauss Tennis Center, and the ‘Canes continued to roll.

Experience proved pivotal as the FAU Owls line-up comprised mainly of freshmen, with the ‘Canes snatching the doubles point after back-to-back wins.

But the Owls did not lie down without a fight, tying the match 1-1 after the first round of singles play. Even with a win from Prat, FAU nearly clinched the match, winning the next two singles games.

Wins from Serra Sanchez and freshman Medhi Sadaoui proved pivotal as they clinched the win for Miami 4-3.

All signs are pointing up for the squad as they head to the ITA Kickoff Weekend and will face a tough challenge in the form of No.8 Columbia Jan. 25.