How to prioritize your well-being during final exam season

Students at the University of Miami are gearing up for final exams in addition to the quickly approaching holidays, which begin on Thursday, Dec. 5 and continue through Wednesday, Dec. 11.

This busy season can cause stress levels to build, so here are a few pieces of advice and a list of campus resources to support students as they navigate the final stretch of the fall semester.

Being well-prepared for finals can make all the difference

Creating a plan to manage assignments and organizing study materials can significantly reduce the stress of a busy finals schedule.

Take advantage of the Richter Library, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday. In addition to open seating areas, the library offers private study rooms that can be reserved, providing a quiet and focused environment for those who need a distraction-free space to study.

Additionally, certain schools and colleges have subject-specific libraries, including the business library located on the fourth floor of the Aresty building and the music library next to the Shalala Student Center.

For more information about study spaces and libraries at UM, visit library.miami.edu.

The Camner Center for Academic Resources also provides peer-to-peer tutoring for undergraduate students at no additional cost. Students can work individually with tutors to review course material, grasp difficult concepts or enhance their skills.

To book a tutoring session, visit camnercenter.miami.edu.

Mental health matters more than we realize

Being aware of how one typically feels and behaves during calm times makes it easier to spot when stress levels begin to rise.

Physical signs of stress include headaches, difficulty sleeping, stomach issues, changes in appetite, social withdrawal and emotional outbursts.

If stress persists despite efforts to manage it, seeking professional support at UM could help. The Counseling Center offers brief assessment appointments where individuals can discuss concerns, receive guidance and explore therapy options.

“Students can come to the UMCC for treatment for a variety of difficulties, including depression, anxiety, adjustment to campus, and relationship problems,” according to the University of Miami Counseling Center website. “Students can also seek services when experiencing mental health crises that require psychological and psychiatric intervention.”

Check out their mental health services on their website.

Physical well-being is just as important

Maintaining a healthy body is crucial for success during stressful times. Taking proactive steps to manage well-being can help reduce the physical toll stress takes on the body.

“The Department of Wellness and Recreation strives to foster a lifestyle of responsible choices supporting the mind, the body and the spirit in educational, wellness and recreational programs through services and facilities for the University community,” according to UM’s Wellness and Recreation website.

The Herbert Wellness Center offers a wide range of services for students, including free group fitness classes, specialized paid classes like pilates, aquatics, tennis, ballet and other activities, as well as personal training.

For more information about wellness services at the U, visit wellness.studentaffairs.miami.edu.