O’Brien Breaks Records yet again as Cross Country Season Comes to a Close

The University of Miami cross country team competed in their final tournament of the season this weekend. The Hurricanes raced at the NCAA South Regionals in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, with the men and womens teams placing in the top 20.

The Miami women’s team placed 16th out of 31 teams with 515 points. The men’s team took 20th place out of 26, scoring 557 points. However, the team scores weren’t the highlight of the meet.



Senior Cormac O’Brien had an exceptional individual performance, cracking his way into the Top-10 list with his time of 31:35.3 in the men’s 10. Not only was this his personal best, but his time also stands as the third fastest 10k in school history. O’Brien finished his senior cross country season with a standout performance, shattering records along the way.

The women’s team was led by Daphnee Lavassas, finishing the 6k with a time of 21:01.0. Her strong finish was a key factor in the team’s overall performance.

The Hurricanes have a break before they reconvene in two months to kick off the 2025 track and field season. They’ll travel to the Gamecock opener in Columbia, South Carolina on January 11th.