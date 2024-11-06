Miami is playing with fire, and they are bound to get burned

Miami Hurricanes football is a roller coaster of emotion that never ends.

The average heart rate of a Hurricanes fan this season is much higher than normal. From last-second heroics, dramatic comebacks, and official reviews, Hurricane football has been anything but mundane this season.

Let’s take a look back at what this season has been like for Miami. The Hurricanes started the season off with a big win in Gainesville versus the Gators, where transfer quarterback Cam Ward showed off the potential for this team. Then, as the ‘Canes entered ACC play with a 4-0 record, a cardiac season ensued.

Down by double digits in the fourth quarter to Virginia Tech and Cal Berkely, tied with Louisville in the second half during a shootout, and losing to Duke at home at halftime. All of these precarious situations resulted in UM wins.

The only stabilizing – when it comes to heart rate – games that Miami played, against power five opponents, were against FSU on homecoming weekend, and on opening weekend versus the Gators.

The one thread from these games? Competent defense and a conservative Ward.

The ‘Canes have failed to put together complete performances in games where they are supposed to win. Miami is playing down to competition and letting opponents they should crush get the better of them for long stretches of the game.

The only thing bailing out Miami is their unreal arsenal of weapons and the arms and legs of Ward. The story of the season for Miami is Ward and the heights he’s been able to take the Miami offense, and team. All season Ward and the offense have had to make up for the shortcomings of the Hurricane defense.

Miami’s defense has let traditionally poor offenses play very well against them. Looking at Cal and Duke, specifically. When good offenses are on the schedule, they’ll put up points, see Louisville and Virginia Tech. The team has needed herculean efforts from Ward to keep their sterling record intact.

Miami has lacked a consistent effort from both sides of the ball all year. Miami played a terrific second half against Duke but was down at halftime after a confusing first-half performance. With the contrast of how the team played in this game, it leaves fans wondering how they can get the second-half Miami team all game long.

Miami started off the Duke game last Saturday red hot. They were quickly up 14-0 on a long Ward to Xavier Restrepo touchdown and another touchdown off an interception. It looked to be a blowout early and then Miami fell apart.

Here’s how the next few drives went:

-Duke scored with no resistance from Miami’s defense.

-A three-and-out from Miami

-Another easy Duke touchdown drive

-A Miami three-and-out

A field goal from Miami on the next drive still gave momentum to Duke as they scored again to take a 21-17 lead. That was the score going into halftime. Miami turned it on after half but the answer to every ‘Canes game can’t just be a rousing halftime speech, can it?

Then, Duke got the ball back to start the second half, marched down the field, and scored again. 28-17 lead for Duke. Down double digits in the second half once again. Even in the second half, after Miami’s offense resumed firing on all cylinders, the little things plagued the ‘Canes. Up 39-31, with momentum swung back to Miami’s side, Ward, instead of playing it safe, Ward scrambles around and throws an ugly, off-balance, reckless interception that he’s done before, and while that’s an idiotic play, Ward won’t back down.

“I’m going to do it again,” Ward said. “I’m going to try and make a play next time I do it. So I really don’t care for plays like that. At the end of the day, that’s why you play the quarterback position. You can either be a robot or you can play the quarterback position so when I do it again, it’s going to be a better outcome, I got to even it out a little bit.”

What happens when the rocket ship that is the ‘Canes offense runs out of fuel? They’ve proven they can score against tough defenses but what happens when they run into the top defenses?

So far, Miami has been able to escape its inconsistencies and let its talent bail it out against better defenses, but that’s not going to fly against the best teams in the country that they will run into in the College Football Playoff, assuming they get there.

Miami lives and dies by the talent of Ward and the rest of the offense, if the offense is not on fire, the team won’t win. But, you know what they say about playing with fire.

All stats and data via ESPN, PFF, ACC, and the Miami Hurricanes unless otherwise noted.