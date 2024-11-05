Campus goes quiet on election night, UM prohibits official watch parties on campus

The University of Miami is not permitting official Election Day watch parties on campus as a precautionary measure after emotions ran high at campus events during the 2016 election. Watch parties scheduled by classes and student organizations prior to the announcement were canceled.

In past elections, vibrant watch parties have been a norm on campus. The Rathskeller, the University’s on-campus sports bar, has traditionally held election night watch parties. In 2016, the party was hosted by Get Out the Vote, College Republicans, College Democrats and the Division of Student Affairs. Students showed up in patriotic outfits, and ABC News and Telemundo even broadcast live from the Rat.

This year however, The Rat closed at 5 p.m., four hours before its usual closure at 9 p.m.

Its early closure was surprising to many students and workers who were hoping to watch the election there. The staff at the Rathskeller knew about having to close as early as last week.

“Later last week I was told we, The Rathskeller, were closing early at 5 p.m. for the election so we couldn’t have our weekly trivia,” said UM senior Sal Puma, The Rathskeller’s Advisory Board chair.

“Management just said that we were closing for the election not specifically for any reason. They probably just wanted to minimize any chaos.”

Puma worries this policy could last past election night if the president-elect is not announced until later in the week.

“I wonder if they call for a recount and the winner isn’t decided until later, if we’ll have to cancel other events this week for the same reason,” Puma said.

Classes including POL 401, the Election class, offered every election cycle, sent an email to their students on Monday afternoon, announcing that their traditional election night watch party was canceled in line with the University’s policies.

“I don’t think it’s the university’s right to not allow students to come together to watch the election, especially for a political science class.” Freshman Ella Lundgren, studying political science. “I think the university is trying to minimize contention within the two political parties and the student body.

The ban on watch parties has not deterred student political groups from gathering to watch the results come in. The College Republicans are hosting a watch party in collaboration with the College Republicans at the Lakeside Lounge on Florida International University’s campus.While the College Democrats are inviting students to join them in the political student organization suite to watch the results.

As an additional precautionary measure, the University increased the presence of security on campus on Tuesday night.

It is not clear if this is a permanent policy that will be in place for future elections.