Best horror movies to ring in Halloween

Horror as a genre has had a steady stream of new additions of movies over the years, and there’s no better time to watch one than Halloween! With so many fantastic movies, both new and old, which ones are worth the watch?

Check out our list of some of the best horror movies to get properly in the mood for a spooky season.

Midsommar (2019)

When one thinks of Sweden, they probably don’t imagine a hedonistic cult intent on sacrificing its visitors. College student Dani and her friends soon find that this is exactly what they are dealing with.

When they are invited to visit a Swedish rural hometown for a Midsummer festival, Dani comes face to face with terror unlike any.

Midsommar is a movie that gets better with every watch. Every scene is packed with metaphors, symbolism and foreshadowing. It is a psychological folk thriller that never lets you go.

Evil Dead (2013)

“Evil Dead” follows a group of friends that accidentally unleash a curse from an ancient book of the dead.. The 2013 remake serves as a retelling and continuation to the original trilogy.

While missing Bruce Campbell’s iconic character Ash Williams, the remake makes up for this with updated special effects, creative and terrifying situations and a compelling subplot.

Jane Levy’s performance as Mia is a ferocious example of the absolute menace of a final girl as she is forced to battle a sadistic demon.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to horror, “The Cabin in the Woods” is the film that will prove you wrong. This film takes a different approach on explaining the root behind all horror

A group of friends take a weekend camping trip and are forced into the classic horror scenario of being chased by a killer, but then discover a world ending truth.

It’s a slow burn that builds to a riveting last act. With an intriguing plot, excellent writing, absolutely terrifying monster designs and an absolutely stacked cast including Chris Hemsworth and Sigourney Weaver, “The Cabin in the Woods” truly stands out.

The Thing (1982)

Regarded as John Carpenter’s masterpiece following Halloween, “The Thing” is a brutal science fiction thriller that takes the line between sci fi and body horror and plays jump rope with it.

After a group of American researchers in Antarctica stumble upon a deadly alien that imitates people, they are left to try to survive amidst paranoia and fear that any one of them could be “The Thing.”.

While it is an early 80s movie, Carpenter’s special effects team jumped through every hoop to ensure that the practical gory effects look realistic.

Halloween (1978)

Many are likely familiar with Michael Myers, the slasher who terrorizes Haddonfield Illinois. The iconic killer has been recast into several sequels, remakes and prequels, but it’s hard to beat John Carpenter’s original depiction of the silent serial killer.

In “Halloween,” 15 years after murdering his sister as a child, Myers escapes prison to wreak havoc. Tension rises as Myers hones in on high school student Laurie Strode, forcing her into a deadly game of cat and mouse.

It seems that nothing can end Michael’s pursuit, taking rounds of gunfire, explosions and wounds. Halloween is a suspenseful slasher that practically created the horror trope of guessing: “is it really dead?”

Aliens (1986)

It’s a rare feat in cinema when a sequel holds more recognition than the original, but many would argue that “Aliens,” sequel to the 1979 film “Alien,” is a perfect example.

Taking place years after the first, Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley, last seen in the original movie as the sole survivor of an alien attack, is recruited to investigate a colony that has settled on the remains of the alien ship from the first movie.

While Sigourney is a massive part of what makes this movie successful, the designs of the XenoMorphs are absolutely worth watching. The writing will have you jumping at every small noise you hear and giving every shadow a second glance.

The Descent (2005)

Few movies can play on claustrophobic situations quite like “The Descent.” Following a group of female cave spelunkers, “The Descent” goes deep into the panic and fear of the unknown. It plays on the fear of being underground in total darkness and kicks it up to a ten.

Partnered with one of the absolutely most terrifying monster designs, “The Descent” is a great show of what the British Horror genre has to offer. It combines psychological horror with the feel of a classic thriller to provide a film that will truly make you never want to turn a light off again.

Get Out (2017)

If you’re a fan of psychological horror, you’ve probably heard of Jordan Peele. “Get Out” is Peele’s first smash hit horror film.

The film follows an African American photographer named Chris who is meeting his girlfriend Rose’s wealthy caucasian family for the first time. Things start to feel off when Rose’s family begins acting sinister toward Chris.

As he uncovers more and more of their secrets, he learns the family’s most terrifying one. “Get Out” is the peak of psychological horror. It’s guaranteed to leave you breathless.

Ready or Not (2019)

What happens when the family you marry into has a deadly newlywed ritual?

“Ready or Not” follows Grace as she participates in a deadly game of hide and seek till dawn in order to stay in the family.

While not the scariest movie by far, “Ready or Not” is a gripping dark comedy with plenty of action sequences to raise your pulse. Samara Weaving’s performance as Grace is worth the watch.

It Follows (2014)

“It Follows” is a masterful suspense horror where a teenager named Jay becomes the victim of a supernatural curse. Jay will now be relentlessly followed by the terrifying manifestation of the curse that is , invisible to everyone else.

The film is a wonderful commentary on the dangers of STDs that provides enough scares to keep tension going.

Other horror flics too good not to mention are “Scream,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Insidious.”

No matter how much of a horror fan you are, there’s not many things that can match the feel of gathering your friends and snacks, turning the lights off, and scaring yourself silly. Take this list and get ready for the chilling movie marathon.