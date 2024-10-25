Behind the moves: Hurricanettes gear up for Homecoming

Homecoming week has officially began at the University of Miami, and The Hurricanette Dance Team is ready to shine. As they prepare to offer a time for ’Canes to celebrate traditions and cheer during the Homecoming game against Florida State University, what’s happening behind the scenes? How are the dancers feeling leading up to Homecoming? Read on to find out!

In preparation for Homecoming week, the Hurricanettes Dance Team has been practicing hard. They are ready to make their mark and provide students, families and alumni an unforgettable experience.

Tess Guidry, current Hurricanettes coach and former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, is confident that the team will create an electric atmosphere at Hard Rock Stadium. She knows the team is ready to take on the week after immersive performances with other dancers and schools.

“Some highlights include teaming up with the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders to perform at their ‘Crucial Catch’ Halftime for Monday Night Football,” Guidry said. “We also did a combined halftime performance with the University of South Florida marching band.”

Composed of 20 skilled dance members, the Hurricanettes perform at sporting events, campus, alumni, community and special events.

The Hurricanettes will dance in the Alma Mater competition on Thursday, at Friday’s fireworks show and boat burning ceremony and during halftime at the football game on Saturday.

The team has planned some special surprises for this year’s Homecoming. The band will play a song fitting the theme of Homecoming at the boat burning ceremony on Friday night, and the Hurricanettes will reveal a brand new costume at the game on Saturday.

While exciting, some senior Hurricanettes have expressed how bittersweet Homecoming will be as their last one.

Megan O’Brien, a senior and third-year Huricannette majoring in community and applied psychological studies, is excited to perform at her last Homecoming. However, she is also sad to put an end to working with such an amazing team during Homecoming preparation.

Despite its major significance at the school, Homecoming does not cause any major shifts in the team’s schedule.

“The preparation for Homecoming isn’t very different from how we are throughout our whole season. We’re constantly adding new songs and choreography every other week, if not every week,” O’Brien said.

To keep morale and chemistry high during this busy time, the team does lots of bonding activities outside of school, from study sessions to dinners.

O’Brien likes to remind herself that she is representing the University of Miami when she feels overwhelmed. She thrives on seeing kids and alumni excited about the games and watching the team.

Georgia Macy, a Hurricanettes captain and senior double majoring in media management and advertising, says that being a captain has truly been unforgettable.

After entering as a freshman rookie, she was intimidated. However, as she gained more experience being on the team, she grew inspired to become a role model. She is proud to lead a team she cares so deeply for and strives to help the team prosper as dancers, students and people.

She believes the team is ready to take on Homecoming and bring the energy just as they have in the past.

Similarly, Maya Bentley, a Hurricanettes captain and senior majoring in marketing, feels surrounded by a group of supportive girls who all share the same passion.

“Being captain this season to me means leading by fostering a positive, supportive environment where we can all grow as individuals together, on and off the dance floor,” Bentley said.

Bentley felt that last year’s performance was extremely energetic and memorable.

“Our performance at last year’s boat burning ceremony and firework show is one that was very special to me because of the energy within all the girls on the team. By October, we started to solidify a strong, genuine bond, so dancing with them that night felt so special because we had not only been perfecting our routines all season, but nurturing our bond as well, and it showed that night,” said Bentley.

She aims to create a similar environment and experience this year.

With exciting performances, new choreography, fun songs and surprises planned, the Hurricanettes are ready to make this Homecoming special for students, alumni and fans. Together, they will showcase the pride of the ’Canes, helping make this year’s Homecoming a memorable event for all.