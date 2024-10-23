Why Joe Echevarria will continue to set UM on the right path

University of Miami students were shocked by the sudden departure of university president Julio Frenk this past summer. As UM approached its centennial year, students were left in a frenzy with no president to lead us through this pivotal period. Despite initial worries over who would take the reins of president, Joe Echevarria stepped in as interim president and has done a superb job. He was appointed full-time president on Friday, and he is more than deserving of his new role as UM’s seventh president.

No one is more suited for the job than Echevarria. As a UM alumni and working under Frenk, Echevarria is equipped with the passion and dedication UM needs to achieve its goals. This opportunity is a special chance for Echevarria to continue the legacy former presidents left behind him.

Being a UM alumni is meaningful to Echevarria, as he genuinely wants UM to succeed. His care for the school cannot be replicated due to his willingness to offer his time and will to UM during a time when others would typically retire. Instead of focusing on his own time, he wants to continue his legacy at UM and further advance its achievements. Over the last decade, he has already made meaningful changes that have improved student life.

Echevarria’s work serving in various advisory positions to President Frenk and his time on the Board of Trustees since 2012 underscores the substantial impact he has already had on UM. Notably, Echevarria assisted President Frenk during the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most challenging times for higher education institutions across the country. Echevarria observed how UM navigated through difficult times, which is crucial if the university were to experience another crisis.

“Joe Echevarria, our exemplary CEO and an incomparable leader, has been absolutely essential to navigating every crisis and challenge we have overcome during my tenure as president,” said President Frenk.

Echevarria enters during a critical time for UM. As the university approaches its centennial year, it has set ambitious goals for improving the university, such as continuing academic excellence and compelling technological innovation.

President Frenk led an exceptional tenure at UM that created an inclusive environment, fostering student growth and productivity. Having an individual who was close to him during important decisions at UM is essential for continuing UM on its path to completing a successful centennial year. Echevarria’s familiarity with the groundwork President Frenk set at UM will allow the university to continue on a stable trajectory, whereas bringing in a brand new face could disrupt UM’s progress.

“In his role as the University’s CEO and acting president, Echevarria has already compiled an impressive list of achievements—among them, investing in basic science, working with the faculty on enhancements to compensation, advancing the institution’s strategic plan, and developing a financial model for the University’s schools and colleges,” said Robert C. Jones Jr., a senior editor at UM.

Echevarria also has an extensive business and professional background. He served as the CEO of Deloitte LLP from 2011 to 2014, dedicating 36 years to the company and holding several senior positions. Deloitte is regarded as one of the top financial firms in the world, and Echevarria was tasked with leading the helm of this elite company. Through this experience, Echevarria has gained invaluable skills that will be beneficial as he transitions to a position of such magnitude as president of UM.

His background will serve UM well, providing a repertoire of experience and knowledge in numerous fields that are essential for student development and campus productivity.

“Echevarria’s leadership is undeniable,” said third-year student Donald Siudmak, majoring in biology. “I did my research on him when he was announced as interim president, and I am very happy that he is the seventh president of the university. I hope to see him on campus and listen to him speak.”

Echevarria is tasked with carrying on a great legacy during a crucial year. During times of such dramatic change, it is common for there to be some difficulty involving a smooth switch. These challenges can make some speculate about UM’s ability to accomplish its centennial year goals during an unexpected midsummer presidential switch.

Despite these concerns, Echevarria is undoubtedly the right successor to President Frenk. With his experience and knowledge, he can lead UM to an excellent centennial year and pioneer innovations that will pave the way for future achievements for which UM is bound.