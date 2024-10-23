UM News Brief: Liam Payne shocking death, a win for abortion groups and carnival on campus

Liam Payne dead at 31 after three-story fall

Liam Payne, a former member of the iconic boyband One Direction, died the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

According to hotel staff, the English singer was exhibiting aggressive behavior and a new report announced several drugs were found in his system, including pink cocaine a combination of …. The 31-year-old had been staying in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who returned home only a few days prior to his death.

Since Payne’s passing, his loved ones, all of his former bandmates and many celebrities have posted statements paying their respects. Large memorials have popped up in his honor in London and Buenos Aires by grieving fans.

Students at UM have joined in the mourning.“Little me would be heartbroken that there will never be a One Direction reunion anymore,” Jordyn Hemmens said.

Payne was a father to a 7-year-old with his former girlfriend, Cheryl Cole.

Florida judge sides with abortion-rights group

A federal judge issued his ruling on a controversial abortion-rights case in Florida on Thursday, Oct. 17. The lawsuit, presented by campaign group Floridians Protecting Freedom, concerned threats of legal action sent from the Florida state health department towards local TV stations that aired a pro-abortion ad created by the group.

The court granted the group’s request for a restraining order against the health department’s general counsel, John Wilson, and surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo. Wilson resigned shortly before the ruling was released.

The court stated that the health department’s threats, sent in the form of cease-and-desist letters, were threatening enough to impose on the campaign group’s First Amendment rights to political speech.

Caribbean Students Association presents wild origins

The University of Miami Caribbean Students Association presented its third annual carnival showcase on Friday night.

Held in the Shalala Student Center, the event included a red carpet, a photobooth and vibrant botanical decorations that embodied the showcase’s theme of Wild Origins.

Students participating in the event walked out on stage dressed carnival-style, characterized by flashy jewels and feathers, and danced for the audience. Dances were done solo, in pairs or in groups.

Towards the end of the night, CSA presented its Cultural Ambassador Award to Nailah Blackman, an up-and-coming singer from Trinidad. After accepting the award, the singer gave a live performance of some of her most popular songs, like “Come Home,” which has over three million streams on Spotify.