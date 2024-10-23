Get to know the six amendments on Florida’s ballot

This November, Floridians will vote on six proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution, including referendums on abortion and marijuana usage after more than a year from their approval and over 900,000 signatures each. All proposed measures need to win 60% support from voters to amend the constitution.

Amendment Four: Limit Government Interference with Abortion

Reproductive rights have been a point of contention since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022, and 21 states have banned or restricted abortion, including Florida, which has had a 6-week abortion ban in place since May 1, 2024.

“Amendment Four is working to stop the harm that’s been done by Florida’s extreme abortion ban. It’s trying to take the government out of my body,” said Nora Engel, a freshman majoring in English.

“People have been getting different kinds of abortions for the longest time. Back alley abortions are not new. When people are not able to go to a medical professional, they just find other ways. And those ways are more likely to harm than help,” Engel said.

Amendment Four would prohibit the state of Florida from interfering with a woman’s decision to have an abortion up to viability, known as the stage 24 weeks into fetal development where a fetus can survive outside of the womb with standard medical procedures. If the woman and her medical care provider decide that an abortion is needed after viability, then the state would not be able to interfere either.

This amendment would not override the 2004 ruling that requires parental notification for minors seeking an abortion.

“All this amendment is doing is recognizing that a strict law against abortions is just going to lead to more harm. There’s a lot of misinformation about Amendment Four and people need to get educated cause this is about more than just abortions it’s about control,” Engel said.

Associations such as Floridians Protecting Freedom, a group of organizations partnering to ensure that all Floridians are able to choose what is best for them, support Amendment Four.

“We believe that the people of Florida should have the freedom to make their personal health care decisions – including abortion – without interference from politicians,” the Floridians Protecting Florida website says.

Other organizations, such as Florida Family Voice, a Christian organization whose mission is to protect life, marriage, family and liberty through education, oppose it.

On their flier, Florida Family Voice warns about the amendment’s language. “This broad and undefined language would invalidate and repeal almost every commonsense law in Florida regulating abortion, making abortion the only medical service almost completely exempt from any legal health and safety regulations that could be deemed to ‘delay or restrict abortion.’”

Amendment Three: Marijuana Legalization Initiative

With over 1 million citizen signatures, Amendment Three seeks to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults over 21, as Florida is already one of 14 states that allow the medical use of it. If the amendment is passed, personal possession would be legal up to three ounces and medical centers would be able to sell it with added tax value.

Supporters of the amendment, including Smart and Safe Florida, point to the state’s estimated $195.6 million annual tax revenue and income from tourism as reasoning that Florida could benefit from this amendment.

Those who oppose it, such as My Florida Green, an organization that works alongside physicians to help patients obtain their Florida Medical Marijuana Cards, argue that recreational marijuana should not be mixed with medical programs since it will cause confusion.

“It’s not fair for a recreational bill or movement to step on the heads of the people who are sick, who are debilitated, who are funding these dispensaries. Those dispensaries are taking that money to foot a bill to create a recreational movement to create a profit,” said Nick Garulay, founder and CEO of My Florida Green, in an interview with Fox 4.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned during a press event in Davie, “This state will start to smell like marijuana in our cities and counties. It will reduce the quality of life.”

Vote No on 3, a coalition formed by parents, teachers and law enforcement officials among others, says that big corporations spent over $75 million to sponsor the bill and ban homegrown marijuana to increase their profit.

“It’s corporate greed, not freedom,” says the Vote No on 3 website.

Amendment One: Partisan Election of Members of District School Boards

Amendment One would cause school board elections to follow the guidelines of other local office elections by including political party labels on the ticket alongside each candidate and requiring Republican and Democrat primary elections to nominate them.

Only registered voters affiliated with a party would vote during School Board elections, excluding the 40% of Americans who currently identify as having “No Party Affiliation”.

“For me, it’s about transparency, and I simply believe that we have an obligation to give voters as much information about a candidate as possible, and let them make a decision about vetting a candidate,” said Rep. Spencer Roach, the sponsor of the amendment.

Opponents wish for school boards to remain non-partisan and highlight the number of people who would not be able to vote if the amendment passes. Among them is the Florida TaxWatch, a nonprofit research institute that explains the impact of policies on Florida residents and businesses.

According to the League of Women Voters of Florida’s website, “Schools should not be politicized and everyone should be welcome at schools regardless of party affiliation.”

Amendment Two: Right to Fish and Hunt

Amendment Two would protect the state constitutional right to fish and hunt and categorize both activities and all methods of performing them as a public right and the preferred means to manage fish and wildlife populations. This would not limit the authority of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which focuses on protecting and managing wild animal life.

Humane Wildlife Consulting of South Florida, American Ecosystems Inc. and Animal Wellness Action, among others, state that this amendment would endanger biodiversity and allow hunters to intrude on private property.

However, for organizations such as the American Sportfishing Association, All Florida and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, maintaining the tradition of fishing and hunting and protecting it from future bans is essential.

Amendment Five: Annual Adjustments to the Value of Certain Homestead Exemptions

Amendment Five would base the tax exemption of homesteads valued between $50,000 and $75,000 on the Consumer Price Index instead of giving homeowners a flat $25,000 bonus. CPI stands for the average price change of a basket of goods and services purchased per household. As the CPI changes annually, the amount would be adjusted. School district taxes would not be affected.

The Revenue Estimating Conference predicted that $22.8 million would be deducted from non-school local taxes in 2025-2026 and could go up to $111.8 million in 2027-2028.

The majority of the Florida Legislature supports Amendment Five, saying that it would encourage homeownership and lead to more savings for those applying for homestead exemptions.

Opponents to the bill, such as The Florida League of Cities, claim it would take revenue away from local governments and force them to tax elsewhere.

Amendment Six: Repeal of Public Campaign Financing Requirement

Currently, the Florida Constitution states that candidates for statewide office will receive public financing for their campaign if they adhere to spending restrictions. Under Amendment Six, this would be removed.

Supporters include the majority of the Florida Legislature and State Senator Travis Hutson. They argue that Florida’s general fund would be better spent on projects such as education or infrastructure.

“I think it’s absurd that anybody would be able to use taxpayer dollars for the purposes of campaigning,” Hutson told the Senate Committee on Ethics and Elections.

Opponents to the amendment, including Common Cause and the League of Women Voters of Florida, state that it would decrease the diversity of candidates by removing essential funding and encouraging the coercive influence of wealthy corporations.