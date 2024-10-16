Jay Wheeler brings good music for bad days to Miami

Jay Wheeler has embarked on his U.S. “TRAPPii” tour, thrilling audiences with electrifying performances. Wheeler is a prominent Puerto Rican singer-songwriter known for his versatile musical style blending reggaeton, trap and R&B. In 2016, Wheeler went viral when he posted a freestyle rap that sampled Justin Beiber’s “Lose Yourself.”

Four years later, his global hit, “La Curiosidad,” quickly became a global sensation cementing his place among Latin music’s top artists.

The “TRAPPii” tour is making a stop at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Oct. 20. This performance will establish Wheeler as a trap artist. Later, the show reintroduced the romance from “Musica Buena Para Dias Malos.”

This year marked the release of his highly anticipated album, “Musica Buena Para Dias Malos.” The record is highlighted as one of 2024’s best Latin albums. It recently got nominated for Latin pop album of the year at the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Since then, he has performed at major awards ceremonies, like the Latin American Music Awards.

Concert goers can be at the heart of the action with the gold ticket experience. Fans can enjoy VIP treatment with exclusive perks, like a meet and greet, during Wheeler’s electrifying performance.

With his recent collaborations with Latin icons like Luis Fonsi, Myke Towers, Mora and Chencho Corleone, Wheeler proves he’s talented beyond a single genre.

Wheeler was known for being a romantic both in the studio and his personal life after marrying his long time girlfriend, Zhamira Zambrano. They became a power couple and gold standard for the industry.

It’s become a trend for artists to name drop Wheeler in their tracks. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny referenced him in “Teléfono Nuevo,” with Anuel following suit in “Headshot.”

With the Billboard Latin Music Week underway in the same week as his concert, a lot of big name artists will be in town. Wheeler can deliver a jam packed performance to Miami with hits like “La Curiosidad” and “Aunque Llegue Otro” with Myke Towers, “Textos Fríos” with Mora and “San Juan” with Luis Fonsi.

Wheeler’s reputation as one of the industry’s finest live performers precedes him, with fans consistently raving about his energetic stage presence. Wheeler will have the crowd singing along to every lyric, creating an atmosphere of pure musical magic. This upcoming show is poised to be yet another example of his undeniable talent and showmanship.

Head to the Kaseya Center on Oct. 20 for nothing short of an unforgettable experience as Wheeler takes the stage, promising to deliver a setlist packed with his chart-topping hits.