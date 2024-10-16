Hold on your favorite star’s next album isn’t ready yet

“We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life,” singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes wrote on his Instagram story announcing the postponement of his fifth studio album. Originally set for October 18th, the record will now be released on November 15.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for “Shawn” since its initial announcement on July 31st. Now, they’ll just have to wait a little while longer, but many are wondering why it, along with other artists’ albums, are postponed in the first place.

Shawn Mendes fans aren’t alone. Album delays are getting more popular. Joe Jonas was also set to release his solo project on October 18th, but pushed it back to 2025. Rapper Kanye West is notorious for delaying album releases since his debut, along with ASAP Rocky, Adele and the list goes on.

Prior to his recent announcement, many fans noticed the lack of promotion for the record, including @ShawnFansRaya on X who posted, “Shawn Mendes the Album promo you will forever be missed,” referring to his third album, which was supported by billboards, interviews and event appearances.

The new album, however, has not received the same treatment. This caused many to believe it may be the very reason for the album’s new release date.

In some cases, a postponed release may be a smart choice, if the given artists’ team chooses to make use of the time leading up to the new date.

For instance, Shawn Mendes is using this next month to promote his music with his live concert film, “For Friends and Family Only.” He will also continue to embark on his theater tour over the course of the next few months.

A delayed release could also be explained by a possibly bigger artist’s release being scheduled for the same day. Perhaps Taylor Swift will be dropping something on Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas’ original release day? Fans speculate the endless possibilities.

While fans may not see the benefit for an album release’s countdown climbing back up, it could actually be the right move. Until the official release, fans will just have to keep on waiting.