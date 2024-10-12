Why one Georgia county continues to support Donald Trump for president

Over the past two decades, Georgia’s political landscape has shifted significantly, and it is now firmly a battleground state. Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris are campaigning hard there – whoever captures the 16 electoral votes will have an easier path to the White House.

The shift in Georgia’s voting record is remarkable, considering it’s been solidly Republican for nearly three decades, until 2020, when President Joe Biden narrowly won, the first Democrat to carry the Peach State since Bill Clinton in 1992.

However, heading into November, one Georgia county has become more solidly Republican, and its residents appear unlikely to change that trend in the 2024 election between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Floyd County, with a population of just under 100,000, is located about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta. It is predominantly comprised of white residents, roughly 70% of the population. In 2020, voters there cast 28,906 for President Trump and 11,917 for President Joe Biden. The county has become more steadily Republican since 1992 – it’s gone for the Republican candidate by wider margins since then.

The County’s demographics are much different from the rest of the state – where overall, 49.6% of Georgia’s population is non-Hispanic white, and nearly a third of the population is Black or African-American. In comparison, 11.1% is Hispanic, and 4.9% is Asian, according to USA Today.

Both candidates have been heavily courting the state’s Black and Hispanic voters, who were crucial to Biden’s 2020 victory.

In 2020, a recount found 2,600 ballots in Floyd County that hadn’t originally been tallied. Now, Georgia plays another central role in the nation’s political world: it’s where Trump is facing an election interference trial.

Trump had been facing a 41-count indictment, alleging he and several others conspired to overturn the 2020 election results. The case had been delayed due to an attempt to disqualify the lead prosecutor, a decision currently under appeal. Earlier this month, a judge dismissed three charges from the indictment, including two against the former president.

While Floyd County most likely will not be the deciding county in the Georgia vote, it represents a snapshot of how deeply rural parts of a pivotal swing state view some of the issues this election.

For some Floyd County residents, the choice goes beyond Republican vs. Democrat – this election is about the identity of America: preserving free-market capitalism, securing borders and ensuring a stronger America for future generations. They also feel that Trump shouldn’t be the only one held accountable for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Here’s why they are voting for Trump in November.

A local lawyer and former chairman of the Floyd County Republican Party, 67, who was a delegate at the Republican National Convention in 2016. He asked for anonymity to protect his privacy:

On Jan. 6, 2021:

Trump urged supporters to “march peacefully” and the viewpoint that Jan. 6 is Trump’s fault is “overly simplistic.”

On who won the debate:

Harris’s responses during the September debate lacked specificity and Trump was addressing issues more head-on, he said. But he believes Harris “exceeded expectations.” While neither side won, Trump “perhaps very slightly edged her” despite being “not as prepared” and often going off-topic.

On why he’s choosing Trump over Harris:

Voters know what to expect from another Trump presidency: policies focused on free-market capitalism and economic growth. He worries that under Harris, the Democratic Party may shift toward greater government control. “They’re a party that clearly believes not an equal opportunity, but equal outcome,” which he fears could lead to wealth redistribution and a reduction in personal freedoms.

“I don’t view this as an election between Trump and Harris. I view this as an election about what kind of country we want to have in the future. What kind of government do we want to have with Trump?”

Kacey Carpenter, 46, a small business owner, who has held local office since 2017:

On Jan. 6, 2021

While Trump didn’t act quickly enough to de-escalate the riots, Carpenter said the media overdramatized the day.

On the debate:

Carpenter found the debate frustrating and turned it off early, he said, because he wanted Trump to spend more time, “preparing for the debate, staying focused on what the real issue is, which to me is the economy and government spending”, rather than getting sidetracked by unsubstantiated remarks about migrants eating pets.

On why he’s picking Trump over Harris: Carpenter emphasized the practical impact of Trump’s policies on small businesses. “It’s pure economics for me,” he said. He’s also staunchly against more regulation from the federal government. As a small business owner, he believes that regulations are what’s hurting the country, not just environmental ones but across the board. He says that small businesses are “put in a position where they can’t compete with big businesses” that can afford the staff needed to comply with the rules, while small businesses struggle to keep up with the costs and requirements.

He thinks sensible immigration reform is essential for economic stability. We need a “robust immigration workforce to do the jobs that Americans don’t wanna do”, particularly areas like agriculture and manufacturing.

Diane Miller, 69, a 50-year resident of Floyd County:

On Jan. 6, 2021:

Miller pointed to conflicting narratives and believes others need to be held accountable for the Jan 6. Riots – not just Republicans – and that the situation is “more complex.”

On the debate:

She found the recent debate tough to watch, calling Harris “over-rehearsed” and Trump’s claims “off the wall.” Miller still believes Trump is the stronger leader, particularly on immigration because “Kamala Harris cannot stand up to his immigration policy”, which aligns with her values and family background. Her perspective helps explain why, despite controversies, Trump retains strong support in this solidly Republican county, where voters prioritize policies they believe secure America’s future.

On why she’s picking Trump over Harris:

Miller, a second-generation immigrant, supports Trump’s focus on secure borders and legal immigration, saying, “It was much better in the Trump administration,” she said. “It’s wonderful to open our borders, but come in the proper way.”

She criticized the current system for allowing unvetted individuals into the country, causing issues like drug and sex trafficking.