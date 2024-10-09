Miami golf secures top-5 finish at Evie Odom Invitational

The Miami Hurricanes’ golf team finished in fourth place to secure their third top-five finish in as many tournaments. The Hurricanes overcame a slow start on Friday to continue their stellar season at the Evie Odom Invitational in Virginia Beach, VA.

The Hurricanes got it done by shooting an 861(+21) over 54 holes to finish fourth out of 14 schools.

Freshman Sofie Hlinomazova, who grabbed her first collegiate top-10 finish, shot two over par through the 54 holes. This score led the team and had her finish tied for eighth.

Sophomore Barbora Bujáková significantly improved throughout the weekend, ending with a score of 217(+7) and finishing tied for 21st.

Freshman Cloe Amion Villarino rode an amazing Friday where she shot two under par to also finish tied for 21st. She ended with a total score of 217(+7).

Junior Olivia Grønborg improved every day of the tournament to finish tied for 32nd with a score of 20(+10) and sophomore Aada Rissanen shot a 229(+19) to finish tied for 62nd.

Junior Katie Carman played the tournament as an individual and concluded the event with a score of 225(+15) to slot herself into 51st place.

The College of Charleston ran away with first place with a score of 838(-2), followed by second place Furman (855,+15) and third place Sacramento State (860,+20.)

The ‘Canes look to continue their strong season at the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate in Knoxville, Tenn. later this month.