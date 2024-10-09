Miami flips Florida wide receiver commit Joshua Moore

While the Miami Hurricanes’ football team is on a bye, that has not stopped Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his recruiting staff from staying hard at work. On Tuesday night, wide receiver Joshua Moore, ranked as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite Rankings, announced that he has flipped his commitment from the University of Florida to the University of Miami.

Moore had originally committed to Florida back in June.

Moore has been a major standout at his West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines, Florida. In just 21 varsity games for the Bobcats, he’s posted 100 receptions, 1,869 yards, and 20 touchdowns. This production as well as his high character have made him one of the nominees for this year’s CBS Miami Nat Moore award.

Moore’s physical attributes and skills profile him as a typical boundary X receiver. Measured at 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, he still has room to grow.

Here’s what 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said about Moore in a March 2024 evaluation:

“Attacks leverage with a galloping stride and will sink his hips before changing course. Charges towards the football and will use firm hands to secure the prize while boxing out defenders. More of a one-speed route runner at this stage that has to capitalize on his release as a lack of a true top-end gear can make it difficult at times for him to create separation at both the intermediate and deeper levels. Dealt with an injury as an 11th grader, but has still put up big numbers while playing for one of South Florida’s non-traditional powers.”

Moore joins another stacked recruiting class for the Canes’, which is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the 12th-best in the nation. He will be their 15th four-star recruit, with only 5 other schools topping that number, and he joins four-star wideout Daylyn Upshaw as the second receiver commit for the ’Canes.

The addition of Moore is vital for the future of the Hurricanes’ receiving room. Miami could lose several of its current receivers to the draft or graduation. Bringing in Moore along with the continued development of guys like sophomore Isaiah Horton, who has burst onto the scene as Miami’s second-leading receiver, as well as a loaded freshman class of blue-chip wideout prospects, the Hurricanes are set up to have long-term depth in their arsenal of receiving weapons.