How to manage stress during midterms

Now that midterms have begun, stress may start to take a toll on UMiami students. With this stress comes countless hours of studying in Ritcher, taking notes in Shalala and fueling up at Corner Deli. How can students keep up with studying and calm their nerves during this time? Let’s explore some practical strategies to do so during this busy season.

Tips from your peers

It’s important to remember that we’re not alone in this journey to pass midterms. UM students have valuable insights on managing stress and how to study efficiently. Here are some tips from your peers that can help you stay focused and balanced while preparing for your exams.

“Don’t procrastinate and be proactive with your work. When studying becomes unproductive, stop and take a break. Also, don’t forget to eat still and hang out with your friends because mental health comes first,” Jason Hugh, a freshman studying computer science, said.



Along with this emphasis on the importance of balance and self-care, UM students also revealed their favorite study tactics.

“Definitely take advantage of the whiteboards in the study room. Rewriting my notes is my favorite study tactic,” Harley Carlin, a freshman studying marketing, said.

Rewriting notes reinforces understanding and helps with memory retention. With this, breaks can be necessary to prevent burnout.

“15-minute study blocks, if done correctly, always help me,” Lucas Velasquez, a freshman studying computer science, said.

Stay active and get some fresh air

Another great way to manage stress during midterms is to stay active. Whether you go to the gym, take a workout class or walk outside, moving your body is a great way to calm down, even if it’s just for a short period of time.

Getting some fresh air on our beautiful campus is also a great way to relax. Tanning, walking, running or even just sitting and enjoying the nature around you can feel great.

Get comfortable

Eating some of your favorite comfort food or drinking some hot tea can help. Green and black teas help promote relaxation and reduce anxiety.

Listening to your favorite music is a great way to disconnect and take a moment for yourself. Songs with slower tempos can quiet your mind and relax your muscles, releasing the stress from midterms.

If you’re in your room while listening to music or studying, consider dimming your lights or turning on colorful LEDs. This can create a calming environment.

While your bed may be comfortable, try not to study and do work in it. Instead, head to the library, a study room or outside to avoid getting tired.

Confide in friends and family

One of the best stress relievers is spending time with friends. Laughing can boost your mood and release dopamine. Plan a study break with friends, watch a movie or simply hang out for a little over some coffee.

Don’t hesitate to vent to your friends or family about what you’re experiencing during midterms. Talking about your stress can help with processing your feelings and gaining outside perspectives. This can make midterms feel less overwhelming and you might even receive helpful advice or support.

Relax your body

After a long day of studying, treat yourself to a long, warm shower. The heat can relax your muscles and calm your mind, creating a soothing transition from study mode to relaxation. It’s a simple yet effective way to refresh yourself and prepare for your next study session.

Put away your phone

Because phones can be a major source of distraction, try putting your phone away when studying. This will help you stay focused and present, reducing the urge to check social media notifications or messages. With this, you can designate specific times to check your phone once a section of your work is complete.

While midterms can be overwhelming, these strategies can make the preparation more manageable. Remember to prioritize your mental health, seek support from your friends and take time for yourself. With the right approach, you can get through this busy season with confidence and ease. Good luck and study hard!