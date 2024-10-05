Miami soccer ties with Virginia Tech in defensive effort

In a scoreless affair that came down to the final minutes, Miami soccer made a valiant defensive effort to earn a hard-fought tie against Virginia Tech, ending in 0-0.

Head coach Ken Masuhr commended his team for their efforts.

“Tonight was a great college soccer game,” he said. “It was competitive, it was end to end, and I am proud of the effort and commitment of our group to earn a draw. Virginia Tech is a very good team, but we limited their chances after halftime as we gained more control of the game.”

The match saw the Hurricanes register 13 total shots, with seven on target. Miami took full control in the second half, registering 12 shots in the final 45 minutes. While the Hurricanes were unable to break through and score a goal, their defensive performance and efforts almost earned them the victory.

The first half was a tight contest that saw both teams create few opportunities, but Miami began to find their rhythm as the contest went on. Freshman Jessica Kaye nearly provided a spark for the Hurricanes, as she was able to intercept a pass at midfield and ultimately unleash a shot on target. However, Virginia Tech goalkeeper Lauren Hargrove made a difficult save to deny the goal, and the match remained scoreless.

Virginia Tech also had its fair share of shots on goal, but goalkeeper Claireese Foley led a superb defensive effort from the Hurricanes. Not only did Foley register a season-high six saves in the contest, but the redshirt freshman also made some key stops leading into halftime that prevented the Hokies from scoring at all.

Miami came out of halftime with renewed energy, ready to put the Hokies under constant pressure. During the 63rd minute, Giovana Canali had a shot blocked before the ball fell to JJ Ndaw, who delivered a strike that approached the back of the net but ultimately was saved again by Hargrove.

Almost immediately after, Canali fired a kick that was close to reaching the back of the net, but Hargrove stayed strong.

Despite a flurry of late opportunities in the second half, Miami was unable to find the back of the net for the decisive goal.

The Hurricanes will now focus on their next match when they host Florida Atlantic at Cobb Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m.