Where to vote and what’s on the ballot in Florida

University of Miami students have the chance to shape both local and national outcomes in the upcoming election, with everything from key amendments to leadership positions on the ballot. Here is where to vote and what voters will be deciding on in the state of Florida.

In addition to voting for the nation’s next president, Florida voters will also weigh in on six amendments to the Florida Constitution that could significantly impact the state.

Students who registered to vote in Florida can take advantage of the three ways to vote in Miami-Dade County, including voting by mail, voting early and voting on Election Day.

Early votes may be casted between the dates of Oct. 21 to Nov. 3 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Here are a few key polling places near the University of Miami:

Coral Gables Branch Library (1.8 mi)

3443 Segovia St, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Kendall Branch Library (4.9 mi)

9101 SW 97th Avenue, Miami, FL 33196

Elections Department (Main Office) (8.3 mi)

2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172

Stephen P. Clark Government Center (Elections Branch Office) (7.7 mi)

111 NW 1st Street – Lobby Miami, FL 33128

Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center) (7.8 mi)

11200 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33199

If voting on Election Day, Nov. 5, students have to go to their assigned precinct, which is determined by their University address, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Precinct locations can be found online, by calling 3-1-1 or checking one’s voter information card.

It is encouraged for voters to be familiar with their customized sample ballot ahead of time and print their ballots or take a photo of them, making selections in advance.

This strategy not only helps avoid confusion at the polls but also ensures that voters are making informed and confident decisions.

Voting in Florida requires registered voters to provide valid identification, which can include a Florida driver’s license or a student ID accompanied by an additional form of ID. Visit CanIVote.org for more information regarding valid identification types.

If students do not bring proper identification, they may still vote on a provisional ballot, which is used to record a vote when a given voter’s eligibility must be determined before the vote can count. As long as they are eligible to vote and are at the proper precinct, their provisional ballot will count if their signature matches the registration record.

Florida constitutional amendments on the ballot

In addition to electing the nation’s next leadership, Floridians will have the opportunity to weigh in on six proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution.

Four of these changes are proposed by the Florida State Legislature, including Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6.

These amendments feature measures on the partisan election of District School Board members, the right to fish and hunt, annual adjustments to the value of certain homestead exemptions and the repeal of the public campaign financing requirement.

The remaining two amendments are citizen initiatives supported by petitions and signatures. They address the adult personal use of marijuana in Florida and propose to limit government interference with abortion.

Presently, non-medical possession and use of marijuana is illegal under state and federal law, and violators of the law are subject to criminal prosecution depending upon the amount of marijuana they possess or use.

Proposed Amendment 3, would legalize recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 years old and older. Individuals would be allowed to possess up to three ounces of marijuana, with up to five grams in the form of concentrate.

Similarly, proposed Amendment 4, the Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion, is also a citizen initiative. Before 2022, abortion was legal in Florida up to the federal limits of Roe.

However, on May. 1, 2024, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade (1973), a six-week abortion ban (limited exceptions for the life of the mother, rape, or incest) took effect.

Proposed Amendment 4 states that the government cannot interfere with a woman’s decision to have an abortion up until viability, defined as the stage of fetal development when a fetus can survive outside the womb with standard medical assistance. If abortion is necessary post viability, the decision is reserved between the woman and her medical care provider.

This amendment does not mandate unlimited abortion, nor does it override parental notification for an abortion in Florida.

Get involved

As the 2024 election approaches, there are various resources available for students to stay informed and prepared.

Whether voting in person or opting for mail-in ballots, every vote counts. Engage with campus organizations advocating for voter registration and education, such as Get Out the Vote.

For more information on how to register and vote in Florida, visit miamidade.gov.