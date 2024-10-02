UM News Brief: Benji Backer, Hurricane Helene and elections

Hanley Democracy Center to host event with Benji Backer, author of “The Conservative Environmentalist”

On October 1st at 6:30 pm in the Shalala Center Senate room, the Hanley Democracy Center is to host Benji Backer, author of “The Conservative Environmentalist: Common Sense Solutions for a Sustainable Future.”

The event includes a live discussion on environmental policy, with included refreshments. This event is also co-sponsored by UM Debate and the Abess Center for Ecosystem Science & Policy.

For more details, visit the Hanley Democracy Center’s website, hdc.as.miami.edu.

Two more potential storms to hit Florida after Helene

On Thursday, Sept 26, Helene made landfall in Florida, and forecasters are currently keeping track of two more storms that are also to hit Florida in the upcoming week. The National Hurricane Center has revealed that they are monitoring a storm developing in the Western Caribbean Sea, where Helene had strengthened. As of Sept. 28, this storm has a 50% chance of developing into a stronger storm within the next week. Florida, Louisiana and Georgia are the states expected to be majorly hit if and when the storm develops to be stronger. The name of this storm would be Leslie.

The other monitored storm is within the Eastern Atlantic and would be named Kirk, according to one of six rotated lists of names for storms of 2024 by the World Meteorological Association. This storm also has a likely probability of strengthening into a strong tropical storm next week as it continues to move northwest.

Florida to elect one member of the Senate this general election

On Nov. 5, Floridians will be voting for their senator as well as their president. The outcome of this election will fill in the Class I senate seat currently held by Republican Rick Scott, who was voted into office in 2019. On the ballot, the candidates running for the senate seat include: Rick Scott (R), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D), Feena Bonoan (L), Ben Everidge (no party affiliation), Tuan Nguyen (no party affiliation), Howard Knepper (no party affiliation).

The primary races for the Senate ended on Aug. 20. Mucarsel-Powell secured the primary nomination as the Democratic nominee for the senate, and Scott secured the Republican primary nomination.

If Powell is to defeat Scott this November, it would make her the first Latina woman from Florida to serve as senator. She has already become the first Congress member to be born in South America.

Scott, as the incumbent, still continues to lead in polls by a very thin margin, making it difficult for Democrats to secure their majority in the Senate this upcoming election cycle. Additionally, Scott is the wealthiest member of the Senate, investing $13 million of his own money on his campaign. Floridians will be able to vote for their senator this November 5th.