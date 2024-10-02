DEI Fest breaks barriers, despite smaller turnout 

Music drifted into the breezeway from Lakeside Patio, where DEI Fest was in full swing. Students from an array of backgrounds mingled and moved between bright, festive tables promoting different cultural spaces on campus.

DEI Fest was organized by Student Government’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. It happened on Tuesday evening and boasted an impressive list of participating organizations, including the African Student Union, Arab Student Union and Asian American Student Union. However, according to those who staffed the event, attendance dwindled.

“The turnout was less than we hoped by the numbers, but we believe that the people that showed up received a wonderful experience,” DEI Council chair and UM senior Alexis Owens said. “We reached many more parts of campus this year, which was the most important thing, because now we can look into ways to expand into those parts of campus and invite more people to come the next time we host this event.”

There were also faculty and staff from the Office of Academic Enhancement, the Toppel Center, the College of Arts and Sciences and the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs.

“This event is an opportunity for all students to expand their knowledge of and experiences with different cultures, identities and backgrounds in ways that are welcoming and exciting,” Owens said.

Jesminder Pongnon, a freshman studying health science, manned the busy table for the natural hair club on campus, Hairology. She first discovered Hairology at Canesfest and was later selected as a freshman liaison for the club. However, she felt a little disappointed after ger first tabling.

“I thought the turnout was good, but it could’ve been better. I think the event needed to be advertised more,” said Pongnon.

On the other side of the patio, Anita Perera, a junior double-majoring in mathematics and biochemistry and molecular biology, directed students through the entryway of the event as a representative of the DEI council.

“That was just me wanting to sign up and help,” she said. Perera is also vice chair for Student Government’s outreach committee.

On the stage, student performances from several member organizations of the Divine 9 were backlit by a beautiful display of fading sunlight reflecting off of Lake Osceola. But still, something was missing.

“There wasn’t a sense of community. Overall, the ideas were great, but the execution can be better,” Pongnon said.

This search for a community felt all too familiar as the news of the University’s drop in Black enrollment was announced only a week prior.

“It’s a privilege to be in a space where there’s an opportunity for expression, and we have this Festival to take advantage of that opportunity,” Owens said. “DEI efforts are extremely important in this climate and time, and the event is a place to appreciate what DEI means and how much of a blessing it is to exist in diverse spaces.”

Sharing a similar sentiment to Owens, Perera had also noticed that the festival reached new people this year.

“There were a lot of people who didn’t really know what DEI Fest was, but they were just walking by and they were like ‘What’s going on? What is this?’ and they’d come check it out,” Perera said.

According to Owens, efforts like these continue the conversation about diversity at UM and continue to show students that resources are available and there is a space for them on campus, no matter their background or identity.

“The DEI Festival enhances the student experience, uplifts communities and groups, and creates space for expression and dialogue, which must continue as our university stands,” Owens said. “Student Government is a first step and example to encourage students in these ways.”