A look at the Miami women’s basketball schedule

In just over a month, the University of Miami women’s basketball team will hit the hardwood, and the team recently announced its ACC schedule for this season.

In a late-December trip to Hawaii for the Maui Classic, Miami will face Nevada and Oregon State. The Hurricanes will also take a trip to Gainesville to face Florida in November. Those are just some of the highlights of the early season non-conference schedule.

Going into conference play, the ’Canes cannot take any game lightly, as they went 8-10 during last season’s ACC schedule.

Miami begins ACC play on the road at Pittsburgh on Sunday, Dec. 15. After the Hawaii tournament, it will come home to the Watsco Center to face North Carolina on Dec. 29. This will mark its first of nine home ACC games.

The Hurricanes will have their work cut out for them, as they have a three game stretch where they will face the top teams from the ACC last season. This stretch starts in Louisville on Jan. 2, is followed by a home duel with Virginia Tech on Jan. 5 and is concluded with a trip to Syracuse, New York on Jan. 12.

Miami will play Notre Dame – a team that made it all the way to the Elite Eight in last season’s NCAA tournament – at home on Feb. 20.

To end the season, Miami will make the cross-country trip to California to play two new ACC teams: Stanford and California. The Stanford game will be played on Feb. 27, and the Cal game on Mar. 2.

After losing in the quarterfinals of last season’s ACC tournament and not qualifying for the NCAA tournament, Miami will look to rebound in Tricia Cullop’s first year as head coach.

To help with this, Miami brought in ​​Natalija Marshall, a graduate student transfer from Notre Dame who had eight multi block games last year. Cameron Williams is another new face on this Miami team. The graduate student transfer from Michigan started in all 34 games last year and scored in double digits 12 times last season. The Cavinder twins are also back; they are a major reason why the program made a deep run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Miami kicks off its season in just over a month at the Watsco Center against Stetson on Nov. 4.

FULL ACC SCHEDULE:

Dec. 15: at Pittsburgh

Dec. 29: vs. North Carolina

Jan. 2: at Louisville

Jan. 5: vs. Virginia Tech

Jan. 12: at Syracuse

Jan. 16: vs. Boston College

Jan. 19: at Florida State

Jan. 23: at Clemson

Jan. 26: vs. SMU

Jan. 30: vs. Virginia

Feb. 2: vs. Georgia Tech

Feb. 9: at Duke

Feb. 13: at North Carolina State

Feb. 16: vs. Florida State

Feb. 20: vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 23: vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 27: at Stanford

Mar. 2: at California