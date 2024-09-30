From social media to stand-up: Connor Wood to bring his viral humor to Miami 

Get ready for a night of laughs as comedian Connor Wood, better known as @fibula to his millions of social media followers, makes his Miami Improv debut on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The 28-year-old California-based comic rose to fame during the pandemic, and now he’s bringing his unique blend of comedy to Miami as part of his “Fibs & Friends” tour.

Wood’s comedy career began in 2020 when he, like many, found himself with a lot of extra time during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“I went to UT Austin for marketing and business, worked at places like Bumble and Bird, and then the pandemic hit. I got let go, had so much time, got on TikTok, started doing some silly little jokes, messing around,” Wood said in an interview with The Hurricane. “Then I was like, this is real. This is comedy.”

Since then, things have only gone up. Wood has amassed millions of likes across his videos and co-hosts the popular podcast Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast with fellow comedian Brooke Averick, known to many online as @ladyefron.

Last year, he was named one of the “Comics to Watch” at the 2023 New York Comedy Festival, where he sold out four headlining shows. And now, Miami gets to experience his comedy live.

Wood is excited about performing in Miami for the first time, and he’s got a soft spot for Florida.

“I have some random connections to people in Florida. Maybe it’s Texas or maybe it’s just like, you know the Florida man,” Wood said. “I’m just excited to meet the Florida man.”

Known for his relatable rants and sharp observations about everyday life, Wood’s material resonates with audiences everywhere, including Miami.

“My original material was written for you,” Wood said. “I feel like it’s going to land perfectly. I might pick up some new material too, being in Florida.”

When asked how he would pitch his show to University of Miami students, Wood emphasized the interactive and community-driven nature of his comedy.

“It’s a lot more interactive than people think,” Wood said. “It’s a fun thing to do during the week. You get to sit, relax and I talk to the crowd. I get to know people.”

Wood’s shows also feature local comics, making it a great way to experience fresh talent. Even if you’re flying solo, don’t worry — according to Wood, many of his fans come alone and leave with new friends.

“Comedy brings people together. Comedy in person brings people together,” Wood said. “It’s like, I shouldn’t say it’s like church, but the community is tight and everything’s really nice.”

Whether you’re coming with friends, on a date or flying solo, Wood promises a night filled with laughter and surprises.

“It may be your first comedy show, but it’s never anybody’s last,” Wood said.

Catch Wood during his “Fibs & Friends” show at Miami Improv on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at this link.