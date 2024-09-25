Outdoor events canceled on Thursday due to tropical storm

The University of Miami announced that while classes will continue as normal, all outdoor events will be canceled on Thursday, Sept. 26 in anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Helene as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and through the state of Florida.

Due to the size of Helene, all of South Florida is under a Tropical Storm Warning and will continue to be through Friday morning. Miami will feel the effects of Helene starting this evening in strong wind gusts.

“At this time all campuses, classes, indoor events and clinical activities continue to operate on a regular schedule,” the University said in an email sent on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. “Outdoor events on Thursday have been rescheduled.”

Patio Jams, a UM organization that plans student band performances on Lakeside Patio, has canceled their scheduled events on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26, according to Hurricane Productions.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more information is released.