Hurricanes Volleyball bests FIU as 305 Challenge comes to a close

Despite a rough start on Saturday, in front of a packed crowd of over 800 people Saturday at the Knights Sports Complex, the Miami volleyball team (9-2) rallied to close out the FIU Panthers (2-11), 3-1, sweeping their way through the 305 Challenge.

It was an exclamation mark for the team as they closed out the 305 Challenge undefeated as the hosts. They swept #25 Arkansas 3-0 on Thursday night, and similarly swept Texas Tech 3-0 on Friday. This was an important response for the group coming home to Coral Gables after losing two out of three in Columbus, Ohio at the Sports Imports Classic.

The Hurricanes had significant star performances. Dominant junior Flormarie Heredia Colon had 17 kills, nine digs and two service aces. Sophomore Grace Keller tallied 12 kills and four digs.

The first set was by far the most competitive, with FIU eventually coming out on top 26-24. FIU had 15 total kills in the period, with two points in a row after the set was tied at 24.

In the second set, the ‘Canes had to respond with urgency, and they did just that. They had a game high 15 kills, with four blocks in total. A key 4-1 run by the Hurricanes to take a five point lead at 21-16 pushed it out of reach for FIU.

With a chance to establish their dominance, Miami wasted no time jumping out to a lead in the third set. Dalia Wilson had one kill and two blocks as Miami led 10-3. With the score later being 18-8 and Miami ensuingly scoring six in a row, the ‘Canes took a two to one set advantage by a score of 25-10.

With victory in sight, the Hurricanes aggressively pursued a victory in the fourth set. They set an astounding mark of a 41.7% hitting average, claiming what would be the final set by a score of 25-16.

Next up for Miami volleyball is a date with the archrival Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday, September 25. The game will be played in Tallahassee, Florida at 7:00 PM ET.